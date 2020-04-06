Robot Lovec Trend MT5.













Designed exclusively for trend work on the H1 hourly chart.





























I bring to your attention an advisor, my own development. Settings are universal for all currency pairs. Suitable for most instruments, especially trend currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. And also futures and indices. Inputs are carried out exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal performance as in the tester, and without slipping. Exit from the transaction under the combined conditions. The advisor loves trends. Where he brings the main profit! No martingale, averaging and grid orders. Only one transaction at one time. It is possible to install a Magic Number and conduct parallel trading for several days.













When 1-2 points appear, the Parabolic SAR robot includes a position.













about 10 hours.













Automatically turns off the position.













When turning on the robot, it is also necessary to check













the presence of a trend on the Parabolic SAR on the four-hour chart H4. and the daily D1.












