Gold Cracker AI

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.

Deposit 500$ Profit 2500$+ in 1 Month Gold Trading. This robot works very well on gold. Gives good profit.

Key Features:

Very easy to use

Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD)

Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe

The minimum deposit $100, $500

Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasing with equity,

Important Inputs Setting for XAUUSD inp6, 7 All TP, SL= 0 inp8 Profit Amount Pips= 30 inp11 Pips Away= -100 All Upper Volume Limit= 0.01

For GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD inp6, 7 All TP, SL= 0 inp8 Profit Amount Pips= 2 inp11 Pips Away= -2 All Upper Volume Limit= 0.01



Back testing:

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings or change the value your preference. Timeframe of the chart doesn’t matter.

Check all this result in Screenshot







