Gold Cracker AI

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. 

Deposit 500$ Profit 2500$+ in 1 Month Gold Trading.  This robot works very well on gold. Gives good profit. 

Key Features: 

  • Very easy to use 
  • Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD)
  • Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe
  • The minimum deposit $100, $500
  • Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasing with equity, 

Important Inputs Setting for XAUUSD

inp6, 7 All TP, SL= 0

inp8 Profit Amount Pips= 30

inp11 Pips Away= -100

All Upper Volume Limit= 0.01


For GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD

inp6, 7 All TP, SL= 0

inp8 Profit Amount Pips= 2

inp11 Pips Away= -2

All Upper Volume Limit= 0.01


Back testing: 

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings or change the value your preference.  Timeframe of the chart doesn’t matter.

Check all this result in Screenshot 



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Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  This Winner View MT4 Ea robot works very well in USDJPY and all Pairs. Gives good profit.  Very easy to use   Working symbols:  well in Renko Chart USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD All Pairs  Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe The minimum deposit $1000, $5000 Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasi
CCI Crossover EA MT4
J Gomat
Experts
This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 for Gold, -2 for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use your Preferred values.
Gomat Currency Cracker MT4
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Non-Stop Profit in EURUSD. This EA running in Currency pairs especially (EURUSD) gives good nonstop Profit Also it gives good profit in Gold.  How to use 1. This EA gives extradentary profit in Renko chart so you can run in Renko chart( offline Renko Chart) 2. purchase and download this EA and put this EA in RENKO CHART 3. change inputs for EURUSD refer by Screenshots. we provide set files in Profit cracke
Magical Steps EA MT4
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This Magical Step EA keeps increasing our profit day by day and that is the Magic of this EA. It operates under the momentum of the market. These are operational at all times. It can also be played during news hours, no need to stop it. You can run it from 0.01 load to 1000$. You don't need to take care of it. I have made it very hard. Surely it will give you good profit. It is also very easy for you to in
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY,  AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA  inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
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