Fibo 61.8 – Game Changer is an aggressive scalping Expert Advisor built around Fibonacci retracement levels and hedging logic. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA trades continuously and performs best during calm, flat, or ranging market conditions, but it can also deliver strong performance during volatile markets when properly configured.

This is not a time-restricted EA — it trades whenever market conditions align with your selected set file.

IMPORTANT

After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized XAUUSD set file, or download it from the Comments section.

Alternatively, click here to get the XAUUSD (Gold) set file.

Strategy Overview

Fibo 61.8 – Game Changer focuses on short-term price movements using:

Fibonacci retracement zones as primary entry levels

Range-based and price-reaction behavior , rather than relying solely on volatility

Hedging logic to manage overlapping price movements

Developed and refined over several years, this EA emphasizes stability, execution accuracy, and flexible risk control.

Scalping Philosophy

The EA is designed for controlled and calm market phases, but with the right configuration, it can also handle volatile price action effectively.

Ideal conditions:

Slow or moderate price movement

Flat or ranging markets

Stable spreads

In these environments, price reacts cleanly to Fibonacci zones, maximizing EA performance.

Trade Logic

All entries are defined by Fibonacci retracement zones

Multiple BUY trades can be opened consecutively, depending on the active .set file

SELL positions may be opened simultaneously

Hedging logic supports price oscillation within ranges

Fully automated — no emotional trading

Trade frequency and aggressiveness are determined by the set file configuration.

Verify the Results Yourself

No hype, no promises.

Run the EA in the Strategy Tester

Observe its behavior on demo or live accounts

Monitor performance during calm, flat, or volatile markets

The strategy is fully transparent — judge the results for yourself.

Recommended Usage

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any

Account Type: USD account

Testing Brokers: Exness Demo, Forex-Club (Libertex)

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Recommendation: Always test on demo before live trading

Settings & Optimization

Default parameters are for validation only

For real trading: Import the provided .set files Adjust inputs to control trade frequency and risk



Proper configuration determines how aggressive or conservative the EA behaves.

Transparency

Follow results and updates on my MQL5 profile, website, and YouTube channel.

Risk Warning

This EA trades actively and involves significant financial risk.

Drawdowns are possible, and results depend on settings and market conditions.

Always test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before trading live.

If you cannot accept trading risk, do not use this EA.