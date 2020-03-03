Fibo 61 8 game changer

Fibo 61.8 – Game Changer is an aggressive scalping Expert Advisor built around Fibonacci retracement levels and hedging logic. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA trades continuously and performs best during calm, flat, or ranging market conditions, but it can also deliver strong performance during volatile markets when properly configured.

This is not a time-restricted EA — it trades whenever market conditions align with your selected set file.

 IMPORTANT

After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized XAUUSD set file, or download it from the Comments section.

Alternatively, click here to get the XAUUSD (Gold) set file.

Strategy Overview

Fibo 61.8 – Game Changer focuses on short-term price movements using:

  • Fibonacci retracement zones as primary entry levels

  • Range-based and price-reaction behavior, rather than relying solely on volatility

  • Hedging logic to manage overlapping price movements

Developed and refined over several years, this EA emphasizes stability, execution accuracy, and flexible risk control.

Scalping Philosophy

The EA is designed for controlled and calm market phases, but with the right configuration, it can also handle volatile price action effectively.

Ideal conditions:

  • Slow or moderate price movement

  • Flat or ranging markets

  • Stable spreads

In these environments, price reacts cleanly to Fibonacci zones, maximizing EA performance.

Trade Logic

  • All entries are defined by Fibonacci retracement zones

  • Multiple BUY trades can be opened consecutively, depending on the active .set file

  • SELL positions may be opened simultaneously

  • Hedging logic supports price oscillation within ranges

  • Fully automated — no emotional trading

Trade frequency and aggressiveness are determined by the set file configuration.

Verify the Results Yourself

No hype, no promises.

  • Run the EA in the Strategy Tester

  • Observe its behavior on demo or live accounts

  • Monitor performance during calm, flat, or volatile markets

The strategy is fully transparent — judge the results for yourself.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Any

  • Account Type: USD account

  • Testing Brokers: Exness Demo, Forex-Club (Libertex)

  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000

  • Recommendation: Always test on demo before live trading

Settings & Optimization

  • Default parameters are for validation only

  • For real trading:

    • Import the provided .set files

    • Adjust inputs to control trade frequency and risk

Proper configuration determines how aggressive or conservative the EA behaves.

Transparency

Follow results and updates on my MQL5 profile, website, and YouTube channel.

Risk Warning

This EA trades actively and involves significant financial risk.
Drawdowns are possible, and results depend on settings and market conditions.

Always test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester before trading live.
If you cannot accept trading risk, do not use this EA.


More from author
Fibo 61 8 percent level gold scalping orders
Komila Safarova
4.27 (22)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements and high-volatility periods in hedging. Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD . Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here . Update to 1.16 version, it can work smoothly untill 25th of December.  Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution r
FREE
Fibo 61 8 gold scalping orders paid version
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Bill william's Awesome Ascilliator, Exponential Moving Average . Write me to get set file or download it on comment section   or   click here  or here   to get set file for   gold XAUUSD . Set file for   bitcoin btcusd   click here . Free version of the EA can work to 25 th of December with  1.16 version.   I did this ea one time  purchasing for using forever , your can get it during one day.  Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,
Fibo 61 8 and martingale
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average. Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here. Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance. Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to reduce execution risks. There
Fibo 61 8 scalping with position
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is built for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD (Bitcoin) leveraging a refined combination of Fibonacci retracements and   Elliott Wave theory  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Get the set file :  Write me to get set file or download it on comment section   or   click here   to get set file for   gold . Set file for   bitcoin  click here . Optimization & Performance  The EA has been carefully optimized for Cent Accounts , allowing for flexibl
