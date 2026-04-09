Fibo any pairs testing

1

Fibo Any Pair (click here to download set file).

Fibo Any Pairs  is a trading EA based on Fibonacci levels. It helps find good entry points and works on any pair, any time, and in any direction.

This EA is for testing purpose, it can work on a limited time. Test it on demo live market, Use cent account at least 50k cent on real money. Use no comission and swap account type like Exness standart cent account. 

Testing Instructions

Before using on a real account:

  • Test in Strategy Tester or Demo live market (Use Exness demo pro account, because there is no comission and swap like Exness standart cent)
  • Use low speed for better accuracy on Strategy Tester
  • Select “Every tick based on real ticks” for best results

Trading Tips

  • Best pair: XAUUSD (Gold) or any pair
  • Works on all pairs, but Gold is recommended
  • Account type: Cent account (like Exness Cent)
  • This helps reduce risk and costs (no commission, no swap)
  • Minimum deposit: 5,000 cents ($50)
  • Use .set files for real trading (default settings are only for validation)

How to Start

  1. Open a Cent account
  2. Attach EA to XAUUSD chart (or any pair)
  3. Download and load the .set file

Risk Warning

Trading is risky.
Only use money you can afford to lose.
High profit = high risk.
Past results do not guarantee future results.


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Sherlocks1994
36
Sherlocks1994 2026.04.11 13:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
32748
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2026.04.11 13:14
Hi, thank you for your review. Please read the EA description and download the set file from there. Just use the set file. Use at least a 50k cent account—I recommend an Exness Standard Cent account because it has no commission or swap, which suits my strategy. If you have any questions, feel free to ask. Good luck, and thank you.
Viktor Kulyandin
366
Viktor Kulyandin 2026.04.09 11:35 
 

Обнулил демо счёт в 1000$ за три часа .......

Все настройки сделаны как в описании, сет файл загружен!

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