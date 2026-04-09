Fibo any pairs testing

Fibo Any Pair (click here to download set file).

Fibo Any Pairs is a trading EA based on Fibonacci levels. It helps find good entry points and works on any pair, any time, and in any direction.

This EA is for testing purpose, it can work on a limited time. Test it on demo live market, Use cent account at least 50k cent on real money. Use no comission and swap account type like Exness standart cent account.

Testing Instructions

Before using on a real account:

Test in Strategy Tester or Demo live market (Use Exness demo pro account, because there is no comission and swap like Exness standart cent )

or account, because there is no comission and swap like ) Use low speed for better accuracy o n Strategy Tester

Select “Every tick based on real ticks” for best results

Trading Tips

Best pair: XAUUSD (Gold) or any pair

XAUUSD (Gold) or any pair Works on all pairs, but Gold is recommended

Account type: Cent account (like Exness Cent)

Cent account (like Exness Cent) This helps reduce risk and costs (no commission, no swap)

Minimum deposit: 5,000 cents ($50)

5,000 cents ($50) Use .set files for real trading (default settings are only for validation)

How to Start

Open a Cent account Attach EA to XAUUSD chart (or any pair) Download and load the .set file

Risk Warning

Trading is risky.

Only use money you can afford to lose.

High profit = high risk.

Past results do not guarantee future results.