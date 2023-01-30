After years of observation on Grid strategy, I found lots of function that easy blown the account away. Such as, Market Execution(Instant open BUY/SELL), no OFF/ON for initial and sequence trade, no Loss Accepted function, etc

So Perfect Grid EA was develop to the next level for all trader to be more useful than the old era of Grid Trading.





(The back test based on previous event from 01-01-2022 to 31-12-2022 only)





Please note that, !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYS HAVE RISK!!

!!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!