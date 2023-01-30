Perfect Grid EA

5

After years of observation on Grid strategy, I found lots of function that easy blown the account away. Such as, Market Execution(Instant open BUY/SELL), no OFF/ON for initial and sequence trade, no Loss Accepted function, etc

So Perfect Grid EA was develop to the next level for all trader to be more useful than the old era of Grid Trading.


(The back test based on previous event from 01-01-2022 to 31-12-2022 only)


Please note that, !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYS HAVE RISK!!

!!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!

Reviews 1
Salah Baki
149
Salah Baki 2024.06.13 10:58 
 

Perfect grid works well in prop firms doing GBPUSD H1 doing the following : Adjust distance between trades to 400,lot mutiplier from trade count 1, Cut loss at your Prop firm daily max DD ( a tiny bit less please ) and first lotsize 1 lot per 100k so adjust according to capital size the rest as defaults, only change mentioned parameters , Works well for EURUSD too. I you want to trade both in one account split the risk equally between th e two assets . Perfect grid can make 10 to 15% profit in 20- 25 days without reaching max daily DD. I love this BOT , my daily tool

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Salah Baki
149
Salah Baki 2024.06.13 10:58 
 

Perfect grid works well in prop firms doing GBPUSD H1 doing the following : Adjust distance between trades to 400,lot mutiplier from trade count 1, Cut loss at your Prop firm daily max DD ( a tiny bit less please ) and first lotsize 1 lot per 100k so adjust according to capital size the rest as defaults, only change mentioned parameters , Works well for EURUSD too. I you want to trade both in one account split the risk equally between th e two assets . Perfect grid can make 10 to 15% profit in 20- 25 days without reaching max daily DD. I love this BOT , my daily tool

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