Fibo scalping strategy

This EA based on fibo retracements and fibo levels. It can work like Fibo 61.8 game changer EA

Fibonacci theory in trading uses the Fibonacci sequence and associated ratios to identify potential support and resistance levels, and thus, entry and exit points for trades. This EA apply this theory by plotting Fibonacci retracement levels on charts, which are derived from the Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio. These retracement levels (e.g., 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) are thought to be areas where a price move might pause or reverse before continuing in the original direction. 61.8%: A highly regarded level, often associated with stronger retracements.

This EA can open many buy and sell positions at the same time, if there are signals based on fibo levels.

This EA can work smoothly untill 28 th February, test and try untill this time.

Also it can open many position along with the trend according to free margin level and if account equity is higher than account balance.

I recommend you using cent account in hedging. If you deposit 500$, it will be 50 000 cents. I checked this in Exness standard cent account and I may recommend this broker for you also. I strongly recommend you to use Cent account type because my EA is high risky that's why it is good risking your cents.

I recommend you to use default setting, because I tested many time this setting.

This EA can work any pairs, but I recommend you to use only XAUUSD (Gold), because this instrument has high volatility in the market and this EA can work very well in the highest volatility.

for: only XAUUSD (Gold) instrument.

use Cent account 500$ equal 50 000 cents (in standart cent account type).

minimum deposit: 50 000 cents. (not just 1000$ there is difference in digits), (This highly recommended))

If you can't afford to lose money, don't risk it.