TrendBite MT5
- Indicateurs
- Burak Baltaci
- Version: 1.50
📊 TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator
Developer: 8aLt4
Version: 1.5
Platform: MetaTrader 5
🎯 Overview
TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.
✨ Key Features
🔍 Trend Detection
Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upward and downward trends in the market
Bollinger Bands-Based: Calculation system based on a reliable mathematical model
Visual Clarity: Clearly shows the trend status with green (upward) and yellow (downward) histogram bars
📍 Buy-Sell Signals
Green Arrows (↑): Indicates buying opportunities
Red Arrows (↓): Indicates selling opportunities
Clear Visualization: Easily track position direction with trend lines
Histogram Display: Allows you to visually assess trend strength
🔔 Alert System
Audio Alert: Automatic notification when a new signal is generated
Email Support: Feature to receive critical signals via email
Detailed Information: Price level and trading recommendation for each alert
🎨 User-Friendly Interface
Automatic Grid Closing: The grid is automatically closed for a cleaner view of the chart
Customizable ZigZag: Freedom to turn trend lines on and off
⚙️ Parameters
SignalPeriod (Default: 15)
Signal calculation period
Higher value = Fewer but reliable signals
Lower value = More but sensitive signals
ArrowPeriod (Default: 2)
Sensitivity level of arrow indicators
Affects Bollinger Band width
ShowZigZag (Default: false)
Shows/hides trend lines
true = White trend lines are visible
false = Only arrows and histograms are visible
AlertON (Default: true)
Turns audio alerts on/off
You will receive a notification when a new signal arrives
Email (Default: false)
Turns email notifications on/off
Email settings must be configured in MetaTrader
📖 How to Use?
1. Buy Strategy
🟢 When a green arrow appears → Buy opportunity
🟢 If the green histogram is increasing → The uptrend is strengthening
⚪ If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing up → Trend is continuing
2. Sell Strategy
🔴 When the red arrow appears → Sell opportunity
🔴 If the red histogram is increasing → The downtrend is strengthening
⚪ If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing down → Trend continues
3. Risk Management
Always use stop-loss
Confirm signals with other indicators
Be cautious during periods of extreme volatility
Keep your risk/reward ratio at 1:2 or higher
💡 Usage Tips
✅ Best Time Frames: Optimized for H1, H4, and Daily charts
✅ Compatible Markets: Can be used in Forex, cryptocurrency, stock, and commodity markets
✅ Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before moving to live trading
✅ Backtest: Check its performance on historical data
⚠️ Important Notes
This indicator does not guarantee 100% accuracy
Not every signal may result in a profit; losses should be considered normal
Risk management should always be a priority
Market news and economic data should be taken into account
Use it in combination with your own trading strategy
🏆 Advantages
✨ Easy setup and use
✨ Clean and professional appearance
✨ Real-time signal generation
✨ Flexible parameter settings
✨ Low system resource usage
✨ Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers