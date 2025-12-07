TrendBite MT5

📊 TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator

Developer: 8aLt4

Version: 1.5

Platform: MetaTrader 5


🎯 Overview

TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.


✨ Key Features

🔍 Trend Detection

Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upward and downward trends in the market

Bollinger Bands-Based: Calculation system based on a reliable mathematical model

Visual Clarity: Clearly shows the trend status with green (upward) and yellow (downward) histogram bars

📍 Buy-Sell Signals

Green Arrows (↑): Indicates buying opportunities

Red Arrows (↓): Indicates selling opportunities

Clear Visualization: Easily track position direction with trend lines

Histogram Display: Allows you to visually assess trend strength

🔔 Alert System

Audio Alert: Automatic notification when a new signal is generated

Email Support: Feature to receive critical signals via email

Detailed Information: Price level and trading recommendation for each alert

🎨 User-Friendly Interface

Automatic Grid Closing: The grid is automatically closed for a cleaner view of the chart

Customizable ZigZag: Freedom to turn trend lines on and off


⚙️ Parameters

SignalPeriod (Default: 15)

Signal calculation period

Higher value = Fewer but reliable signals

Lower value = More but sensitive signals

ArrowPeriod (Default: 2)

Sensitivity level of arrow indicators

Affects Bollinger Band width

ShowZigZag (Default: false)

Shows/hides trend lines

true = White trend lines are visible

false = Only arrows and histograms are visible

AlertON (Default: true)

Turns audio alerts on/off

You will receive a notification when a new signal arrives

Email (Default: false)

Turns email notifications on/off

Email settings must be configured in MetaTrader



📖 How to Use?

1. Buy Strategy

🟢 When a green arrow appears → Buy opportunity

🟢 If the green histogram is increasing → The uptrend is strengthening

⚪ If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing up → Trend is continuing

2. Sell Strategy

🔴 When the red arrow appears → Sell opportunity

🔴 If the red histogram is increasing → The downtrend is strengthening

⚪ If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing down → Trend continues

3. Risk Management

Always use stop-loss

Confirm signals with other indicators

Be cautious during periods of extreme volatility

Keep your risk/reward ratio at 1:2 or higher


💡 Usage Tips

✅ Best Time Frames: Optimized for H1, H4, and Daily charts

✅ Compatible Markets: Can be used in Forex, cryptocurrency, stock, and commodity markets

✅ Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before moving to live trading

✅ Backtest: Check its performance on historical data


⚠️ Important Notes

This indicator does not guarantee 100% accuracy

Not every signal may result in a profit; losses should be considered normal

Risk management should always be a priority

Market news and economic data should be taken into account

Use it in combination with your own trading strategy





🏆 Advantages

✨ Easy setup and use

✨ Clean and professional appearance

✨ Real-time signal generation

✨ Flexible parameter settings

✨ Low system resource usage

✨ Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers


Altri dall’autore
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicatori
Hello everyone, I will try to explain how you can use the “All in One Screen” feature for free, which allows you to view multiple data points on a single indicator and on three different indicator screens at the same time. First, what is this feature used for? ;  Fibonacci Levels  FVG and Order Block Levels  Ichimoku Indicator  Envelopes, Bollinger Bands  Donchian Channels  Retest Zones  Support and Resistance Zones  Stochastic, and finally ATR Indicators. 1. What is on the Control Panel Scre
FREE
Smart EA 8aLt4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Hello everyone. Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!! This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%. Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<< 8aLt4 Smart Trading System All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration Strategy Modes Mode Description Risk Level Conservative All signals must be compatible Low Balanced 70% of ma
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Experts
I won't write long sentences. Because I trust this my EA. Download the free demo and test it for a while on the "GOLD" pair in the  "M15 timeframe" . You will get the best results with the default settings . A link where you can follow the live data of this EA on Myfxbook . The introductory price is as follows. After the first 10 purchases, the price will be updated to $9,999.
Baba Vanga SS
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor Recommended Pair: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15 General Features: This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart. Key Features: Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify Spread Protection: Prevents opening
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicatori
TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders. Key Features Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly dete
FREE
Vortex Flow MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Overview VortexFlow EA is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action principles. It performs automated trading with Market Structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and ChoCH/BoS (Change of Character / Break of Structure) analysis. Key Features 1. Market Structure Analysis Higher High (HH): New peaks in uptrend Lower Low (LL): New lows in downtrend Higher Low (HL): Rising lows in uptrend Lower High (LH): Falling highs in downtrend Automatic trend detec
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione