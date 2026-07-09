KS Smart FVG With Volume Feature is Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic FVG detection with volume-weighted intelligence for better context on gap strength.

Core Concept

It identifies Fair Value Gaps — price imbalances where a candle's range leaves a gap between the high of candle 1 and low of candle 3 (or vice versa). These gaps often act as magnets or support/resistance zones.

Key Features

1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring (Main Highlight)

Analyzes the volume of the displacement candle (middle candle of the FVG pattern).

(middle candle of the FVG pattern). Compares it against the average volume of the previous InpVolMAPeriod bars.

bars. Classifies each FVG as: Strong (High volume) Normal (Average volume) Weak (Low volume)

Uses 6 distinct colors for strong/normal/weak UP and DOWN FVGs.

2. Visualization

Native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES overlay: Colors the exact FVG gap range directly on the chart using synthetic candles (perfect alignment with price bars).

overlay: Colors the exact FVG gap range directly on the chart using synthetic candles (perfect alignment with price bars). Optional Extended Zone Boxes : Draws rectangles extending to the right showing the full FVG zone (with separate colors).

: Draws rectangles extending to the right showing the full FVG zone (with separate colors). Optional Center Line (CE) : Dotted midline of each FVG.

: Dotted midline of each FVG. Automatic cleanup when FVGs are mitigated (price crosses the threshold).

3. Mitigation Logic

FVGs are considered "filled" or mitigated when price closes beyond the opposite side (or center line if enabled).

Tracks net FVG count ( g_cntSum ) and "Inside of FVG" (IOFED) statistics.

4. Customization

Lookback period (days)

Show/Hide UP/DOWN FVGs

Volume weighting toggle + sensitivity

Delete filled zones

Multiple alert types (threshold cross, IOFED, confirmed, unconfirmed)

Use Cases

Scalping/Day Trading : Spot high-volume (strong) FVGs as high-probability reversal or continuation zones.

: Spot high-volume (strong) FVGs as high-probability reversal or continuation zones. Institutional Order Flow Context : Volume-weighted gaps help distinguish real imbalances from noise.

: Volume-weighted gaps help distinguish real imbalances from noise. Clean Charting: Professional-looking colored FVG markers that match the style of premium indicators.

This indicator is a refined evolution of standard FVG tools, adding volume intelligence and robust native candle coloring — making it significantly more useful than basic FVG detectors.