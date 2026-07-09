KS Smart FVG With Volume Feature
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.10
KS Smart FVG With Volume Feature is Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic FVG detection with volume-weighted intelligence for better context on gap strength.
Core Concept
It identifies Fair Value Gaps — price imbalances where a candle's range leaves a gap between the high of candle 1 and low of candle 3 (or vice versa). These gaps often act as magnets or support/resistance zones.
Key Features
1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring (Main Highlight)
- Analyzes the volume of the displacement candle (middle candle of the FVG pattern).
- Compares it against the average volume of the previous InpVolMAPeriod bars.
- Classifies each FVG as:
- Strong (High volume)
- Normal (Average volume)
- Weak (Low volume)
- Uses 6 distinct colors for strong/normal/weak UP and DOWN FVGs.
2. Visualization
- Native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES overlay: Colors the exact FVG gap range directly on the chart using synthetic candles (perfect alignment with price bars).
- Optional Extended Zone Boxes: Draws rectangles extending to the right showing the full FVG zone (with separate colors).
- Optional Center Line (CE): Dotted midline of each FVG.
- Automatic cleanup when FVGs are mitigated (price crosses the threshold).
3. Mitigation Logic
- FVGs are considered "filled" or mitigated when price closes beyond the opposite side (or center line if enabled).
- Tracks net FVG count (g_cntSum) and "Inside of FVG" (IOFED) statistics.
4. Customization
- Lookback period (days)
- Show/Hide UP/DOWN FVGs
- Volume weighting toggle + sensitivity
- Delete filled zones
- Multiple alert types (threshold cross, IOFED, confirmed, unconfirmed)
Use Cases
- Scalping/Day Trading: Spot high-volume (strong) FVGs as high-probability reversal or continuation zones.
- Institutional Order Flow Context: Volume-weighted gaps help distinguish real imbalances from noise.
- Clean Charting: Professional-looking colored FVG markers that match the style of premium indicators.
This indicator is a refined evolution of standard FVG tools, adding volume intelligence and robust native candle coloring — making it significantly more useful than basic FVG detectors.