Ichimoku Trend Scalper

Ichimoku Multi-Layer Trend Oscillator Pro is an advanced trend-reading and entry/exit system that transforms Ichimoku calculations into four powerful oscillator layers. These layers provide a clear visual representation of trend strength, momentum, and the safest entry/exit points.

The indicator also includes optional RSI, MACD, EMA, and ATR confirmations to form a complete trading decision suite.

🔥 Unique Multi-Layer Oscillator Structure

The system creates four Ichimoku-based oscillator layers, each representing a different aspect of price behavior:

1️⃣ First Layer – Price Distance From Cloud

Measures the distance between the closing price and the Ichimoku Cloud

(minimum or maximum depending on the main trend direction).

Helps identify strength of ongoing trend.

2️⃣ Second Layer – Lagging Span vs Cloud

Shows the distance between the Lagging Span (Chikou) and the Cloud

from displacement bars ago.

Confirms trend integrity and long-term structure.

3️⃣ Third Layer – Conversion vs Base Line

Measures the distance between Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) and

Kijun-sen (Base Line).

Excellent for detecting momentum boosts and trend accelerations.

4️⃣ Fourth Layer – Leadline Distance

Distance between Leading Span A and Leading Span B,

representing Cloud thickness and future trend strength.

🎯 How to Trade With This Indicator

When all four layers are visible AND positive according to the main trend ,

→ You can enter a long/short position.

When the main trend changes ,

→ You should close your position.

You CANNOT enter simply because the main trend changed —

you must wait until all four layers align again in the new direction.

This logic provides excellent trend filtering and avoids early entries or fake breakouts.

💰 Partial Take Profit Options

The indicator includes smart partial-take-profit signals:

✔ When Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen cross

→ You can take partial profit.

✔ Optional: EMA crosses the Fourth Layer

→ Alternative or additional partial-TP method.

These tools help lock in profit while staying aligned with the main trend.

⚡ Optional ATR Protection (Highly Recommended)

ATR can be applied to Conversion and Base Lines to:

Reduce whipsaws

Stay longer in strong trends

Avoid early exits during volatility

Improve trend-following accuracy

This adaptive method stabilizes signals in choppy markets.

📌 Additional Confirmation Tools (Optional)

To increase accuracy, the indicator includes optional:

RSI confirmation

MACD confirmation

EMA filter

Fully customizable alerts

These help traders combine the oscillator structure with traditional momentum signals.

📊 Features Summary

✔ 4-layer Ichimoku Oscillator

✔ Multi-trend confirmation

✔ Trend change detection

✔ Smart partial take-profit alerts

✔ Optional EMA-based TP logic

✔ ATR anti-whipsaw filter

✔ RSI & MACD confirmations

✔ Works on all timeframes

✔ Optimized for Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

✔ Clean, lightweight, fast calculation

🧩 Best Use Cases