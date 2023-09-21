Multi RsI BB MT5
- Indicators
- Mansour Babasafary
- Version: 1.0
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands
Can be used in all currency pairs
Can be used in all time frames
with many signals
Very simple and fast to use
Description:
This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators
As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing
We hope you are satisfied with this indicator
Settings:
- show past show candle:
Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates.
For example, if you want to see the signals of the previous 5000 candles, set this number to 5000
Default= 1000
Hints:
- Can be used in all brokers
- Can be used in all types of accounts
very useful