Channel Currency
- Indicators
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Ravshan ChulievHello! I’m an MQL5 developer with over 5 years of experience, specializing in automated trading robots (EAs), custom indicators, and scripts. My goal is to create efficient and reliable tools tailored to traders’ needs. I offer fast delivery, high-quality solutions, and a personalized approach to
- Version: 1.1
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND"
Channel indicators incorporate volatility to capture price action. The Bollinger Bands is widely used, however, there are other options to capture swing action opportunities. Each study you will find here is unique, and reveals different types of price action.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116256
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115553