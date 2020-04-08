Fine Timeframes is a sub-minute timeframe indicator for MT5. It creates charts with intervals from 1 to 30 seconds, giving you access to market movements that remain invisible on minute and hourly charts, while preserving full trading functionality: you can open and close positions just like on standard timeframes.

Fine Timeframes works only on live ticks and is not designed for the Strategy Tester — download the demo version and test the indicator under real market conditions on EURUSD and AUDUSD.

Key features

• Range from 1 second to 30 seconds, with one-click switching between timeframes.

• Full trading directly from the chart: Fine Timeframes does not block any built-in terminal functions — you can open trades, place pending orders, and manage positions using standard MT5 controls right on the second-based chart, just like on any regular timeframe.

• Flexible display settings: 3 chart types (candlesticks, bars, line), 4 color schemes.

Use cases

• News trading — capture impulsive movements in the first seconds after important economic releases.

• Precise entries/exits — find optimal points on ultra-short intervals that are unavailable on standard timeframes.

• Market microstructure analysis — study price behavior in the finest detail before making a decision.

• Scalping — an ideal tool for ultra-fast trading with minimal targets, where every second matters.

Technical details and recommendations

• The indicator operates with current market data in real time. Set the required visualization depth using the "History depth, hours" parameter. If increasing this value, ensure your broker provides enough tick history and consider the potential impact on performance.

• The program locks the vertical scale so that all second-based candles remain visible. Use the "Top/bottom price margin, %" setting to control the chart’s vertical scale.

Fine Timeframes is a professional tool for traders who value every second in the market. Capture movements that 99% of traders miss — and turn speed into a sustainable advantage.

Feedback, suggestions, and user experiences are welcome. If you have any questions or need help, feel free to contact me in chat.