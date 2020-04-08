ParabolicSariTriX is a hybrid indicator that combines the trend oscillator TriX (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the parabolic stop and reverse system (Parabolic SAR). The indicator is displayed in a separate window and is designed to identify entry/exit points based on trend reversal signals. It provides clear visual signals in the form of SAR dots, which change their position relative to the TriX line as the market trend shifts.

The SAR dots are positioned:

Above the TriX line during a bearish trend (sell signal)

Below the TriX line during a bullish trend (buy signal)

It is important to note that since the indicator is calculated based on TriX values rather than actual price, it cannot be used as a trailing stop for price positions. Its primary purpose is to signal trend reversals of the TriX oscillator, which can serve as a filter for trading decisions when combined with other analysis tools.