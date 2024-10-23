Prop Firm Navigator EA

3.33

🎁 FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection

Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base.

✨ Key Strategy Features:

  • Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals
  • Sophisticated exit strategy based on candlestick pattern recognition, adapting to market conditions
  • Optimized risk-reward ratio set at 1:1.57
  • Customizable news filter to avoid volatile market conditions
  • Comprehensive account protection suite to limit risk exposure

📊 Trading Logic:

The EA employs a trend-following strategy using a combination of the Bulls Power and the Awesome Oscillator indicators to find optimal trade entries in trending markets. For exits, it relies on candlestick patterns, aiming to lock in profits and minimize potential losses.

⚙️ Main Parameters:

  • Default lot size: 0.25 (configured for 1% risk per trade on a $10,000 account)
  • Stop Loss: 70 pips
  • Take Profit: 110 pips
  • Custom momentum filters for optimal trade setups
  • Adjustable news filter settings to avoid trading during high-impact events

🛡️ Protection Features:

  • Maximum spread filter to prevent trading during unfavorable market conditions
  • Daily loss limits to stop trading when preset limits are reached
  • Drawdown protection to secure your account's equity
  • Maximum open positions control to manage risk
  • Equity protection to avoid excessive losses
  • High-impact news filter for risk management during volatile events

💡 Best Pairs & Timeframe:

  • Recommended pair: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15

This Expert Advisor is offered completely free and was developed using Expert Advisor Studio, a leading trading strategy builder software. With a focus on combining professional-grade trend-following strategies with comprehensive money management features, this EA is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure:

Trading forex involves substantial risk. Only risk capital should be used for trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Download now and unlock professional-grade automated trading for free! 🎯

Reviews 3
Alexandre Bellini
656
Alexandre Bellini 2024.11.19 12:27 
 

top!

linfo2
277
linfo2 2024.10.28 19:15 
 

Thank you So much Marin for sharing your work , I have downloaded this and tested. It looks good so far . One improvement would be adding a comment on the trades

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515214
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515214 2026.01.28 01:17 
 

wurde aufgefordert eine Bewertung abzugeben nun das kann ich aufgrund der mangelden kooperation des EA nicht. Aus irgendwelchen unerfindlichen Gründen macht der bei mir NIX!! oder handelt der nur ein paar mal im Jahr? wie hier auch schon angeboten. Was hier für ein MIST angeboten wird teilweise noch zu horrenden Preisen ist haarsträubend

Marin Stoyanov
2865
Reply from developer Marin Stoyanov 2026.02.10 08:35
Hello, Thank you for your comment. First of all, the recommended settings, including the appropriate account size and how the robot works, are clearly explained in the product description. It is important to make sure the robot is configured according to those recommendations. Second, this robot is not designed to trade immediately after being placed on the chart. It is not a high-frequency trading robot, as such strategies are restricted or unsuitable on most platforms. Instead, it is a regular trading robot that opens and closes trades only when specific confirmation conditions from its underlying indicator logic are met. This means there may be periods without trades, which is normal and expected behavior. If you would like to verify how the robot works, I recommend running a backtest for the period since you attached it to your chart. This will allow you to see exactly when and why trades occur, and will help you better understand the strategy logic. Finally, please keep in mind that this is a free robot created for educational purposes. Leaving a negative review without properly testing or understanding how it works does not reflect a fair evaluation of the tool or the effort behind creating and sharing it with the community. If you need help with the setup, you can book a coaching session with a member from here: https://platform.algotradingspace.com/product-category/mentorship/
Alexandre Bellini
656
Alexandre Bellini 2024.11.19 12:27 
 

top!

linfo2
277
linfo2 2024.10.28 19:15 
 

Thank you So much Marin for sharing your work , I have downloaded this and tested. It looks good so far . One improvement would be adding a comment on the trades

Marin Stoyanov
2865
Reply from developer Marin Stoyanov 2024.11.04 14:51
Hey, thanks for the feedback. I get your point. Currently the magic number of the robot goes as comment automatically. You can modify the number (only integers are accepted) and you will have a custom comment this way. If you want to have strings there as well, currently this is not possible but we'll think about it.
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