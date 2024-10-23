🎁 FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection

Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio, this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base.

✨ Key Strategy Features:

Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals

for precise entry signals Sophisticated exit strategy based on candlestick pattern recognition, adapting to market conditions

based on candlestick pattern recognition, adapting to market conditions Optimized risk-reward ratio set at 1:1.57

set at 1:1.57 Customizable news filter to avoid volatile market conditions

to avoid volatile market conditions Comprehensive account protection suite to limit risk exposure

📊 Trading Logic:

The EA employs a trend-following strategy using a combination of the Bulls Power and the Awesome Oscillator indicators to find optimal trade entries in trending markets. For exits, it relies on candlestick patterns, aiming to lock in profits and minimize potential losses.

⚙️ Main Parameters:

Default lot size: 0.25 (configured for 1% risk per trade on a $10,000 account)

0.25 (configured for 1% risk per trade on a $10,000 account) Stop Loss: 70 pips

70 pips Take Profit: 110 pips

110 pips Custom momentum filters for optimal trade setups

for optimal trade setups Adjustable news filter settings to avoid trading during high-impact events

🛡️ Protection Features:

Maximum spread filter to prevent trading during unfavorable market conditions

to prevent trading during unfavorable market conditions Daily loss limits to stop trading when preset limits are reached

to stop trading when preset limits are reached Drawdown protection to secure your account's equity

to secure your account's equity Maximum open positions control to manage risk

to manage risk Equity protection to avoid excessive losses

to avoid excessive losses High-impact news filter for risk management during volatile events

💡 Best Pairs & Timeframe:

Recommended pair: USDJPY

USDJPY Timeframe: M15

This Expert Advisor is offered completely free and was developed using Expert Advisor Studio, a leading trading strategy builder software. With a focus on combining professional-grade trend-following strategies with comprehensive money management features, this EA is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure:

Trading forex involves substantial risk. Only risk capital should be used for trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Download now and unlock professional-grade automated trading for free! 🎯