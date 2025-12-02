Volatility Exhaustion
- Indicators
- Askar Koibagarov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
User Description
Volatility Exhaustion is a unique indicator that utilizes special volatility analysis technology. It identifies critical moments in the market when current activity reaches extreme levels relative to historical data.
Key Features:
Simple Interpretation: The indicator uses a binary signal system
Versatility: Works on any timeframe and instrument
Effectiveness: Especially useful in flat and trending markets
Visual Clarity: Clear color differentiation of signals
Visual Display:
🔵 Blue histogram bars (height 10): Signal of increased market activity - favorable moment for entry
🔴 Red histogram bars (height 10): Period of low activity - recommended to refrain from trading
No bars: Insufficient data for analysis
Technical Specifications
Input Parameters:
-
Period (default: 14): Length of the analyzed historical period (default 14 bars for analysis)
-
Factor (default: 1.5): Signal sensitivity coefficient (1.5 threshold sensitivity level)
Indicator Buffers:
-
Buffer 0 (blue): Contains value 10 when signal is present, 0 when absent
-
Buffer 1 (red): Contains value 10 when signal is absent, 0 when present
-
Buffers 2 and 3: Internal calculation buffers (not used for trading)
Connection to Expert Advisor
// Global variable declaration int handle_volatility_exhaustion = INVALID_HANDLE; double signal_buffer[]; // In OnInit() function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Reset all GetLastError() errors ResetLastError(); handle_volatility_exhaustion = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Volatility Exhaustion.ex5", 14, // Period 1.5 // Factor ); if(handle_volatility_exhaustion == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Error loading Volatility Exhaustion indicator: ", GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } ArraySetAsSeries(signal_buffer, true); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }