Volatility Exhaustion Indicator

User Description

Volatility Exhaustion is a unique indicator that utilizes special volatility analysis technology. It identifies critical moments in the market when current activity reaches extreme levels relative to historical data.

Key Features:

Simple Interpretation: The indicator uses a binary signal system

Versatility: Works on any timeframe and instrument

Effectiveness: Especially useful in flat and trending markets

Visual Clarity: Clear color differentiation of signals

Visual Display:

🔵 Blue histogram bars (height 10): Signal of increased market activity - favorable moment for entry

🔴 Red histogram bars (height 10): Period of low activity - recommended to refrain from trading

No bars: Insufficient data for analysis

Technical Specifications

Input Parameters:

Period (default: 14) : Length of the analyzed historical period (default 14 bars for analysis)

Factor (default: 1.5): Signal sensitivity coefficient (1.5 threshold sensitivity level)

Indicator Buffers:

Buffer 0 (blue): Contains value 10 when signal is present, 0 when absent Buffer 1 (red): Contains value 10 when signal is absent, 0 when present Buffers 2 and 3: Internal calculation buffers (not used for trading)

Connection to Expert Advisor