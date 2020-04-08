WprMfiSar
- Indicators
- Askar Koibagarov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
WPR+MFI Fusion with Parabolic SAR
Description:
The indicator combines two oscillators (Williams Percent Range and Money Flow Index) with the Parabolic SAR trend indicator in one window. WPR and MFI values are averaged, and Parabolic SAR is constructed based on the resulting line.
Operation principle:
-
Avg(WPR,MFI) line - average value between WPR (converted to 0-100 range) and MFI
-
Parabolic SAR points - built on values of the Avg(WPR,MFI) line
Signals:
-
Level crossings:
-
Line crosses 20 from bottom to top → potential buy signal
-
Line crosses 80 from top to bottom → potential sell signal
-
-
SAR position:
-
SAR points below the line → uptrend
-
SAR points above the line → downtrend
-
-
Combined analysis:
-
Buy: line above 20 and SAR below line
-
Sell: line below 80 and SAR above line
-
Settings:
-
InpWPRPeriod - WPR period (default: 14)
-
InpMFIPeriod - MFI period (default: 14)
-
InpMFIVolume - volume type for MFI (default: VOLUME_TICK)
-
InpSARStep - SAR increment step (default: 0.02)
-
InpSARMax - SAR maximum step (default: 0.2)
Technical specifications:
-
Uses 7 calculation buffers
-
Minimum bars required: max(WPR period, MFI period) + 2
-
Automatic resource release on deinitialization
-
Levels 80 and 20 displayed in indicator window
Note:
The indicator requires testing before use in trading.