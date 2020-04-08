WprMfiSar

WPR+MFI Fusion with Parabolic SAR

Description:
The indicator combines two oscillators (Williams Percent Range and Money Flow Index) with the Parabolic SAR trend indicator in one window. WPR and MFI values are averaged, and Parabolic SAR is constructed based on the resulting line.

Operation principle:

  1. Avg(WPR,MFI) line - average value between WPR (converted to 0-100 range) and MFI

  2. Parabolic SAR points - built on values of the Avg(WPR,MFI) line

Signals:

  1. Level crossings:

    • Line crosses 20 from bottom to top → potential buy signal

    • Line crosses 80 from top to bottom → potential sell signal

  2. SAR position:

    • SAR points below the line → uptrend

    • SAR points above the line → downtrend

  3. Combined analysis:

    • Buy: line above 20 and SAR below line

    • Sell: line below 80 and SAR above line

Settings:

  • InpWPRPeriod  - WPR period (default: 14)

  • InpMFIPeriod  - MFI period (default: 14)

  • InpMFIVolume  - volume type for MFI (default: VOLUME_TICK)

  • InpSARStep  - SAR increment step (default: 0.02)

  • InpSARMax  - SAR maximum step (default: 0.2)

Technical specifications:

  • Uses 7 calculation buffers

  • Minimum bars required: max(WPR period, MFI period) + 2

  • Automatic resource release on deinitialization

  • Levels 80 and 20 displayed in indicator window

Note:
The indicator requires testing before use in trading.


More from author
Buy Sell Keyboard
Askar Koibagarov
Utilities
Buy Sell Keyboard - professional expert advisor for keyboard impulse trading Lightning-fast keyboard trading. Complete market control with a single tap. Assign hotkeys for instant trade execution without mouse and dialog windows. Key features: Impulse algorithm for precise entries Secret formula of professional traders. Algorithm identifies market impulse moments when price is ready for powerful movement. False breakout filtration, accumulation point definition, signals with impulse confirmat
Volatility Exhaustion
Askar Koibagarov
Indicators
Volatility Exhaustion Indicator User Description Volatility Exhaustion is a unique indicator that utilizes special volatility analysis technology. It identifies critical moments in the market when current activity reaches extreme levels relative to historical data. Key Features: Simple Interpretation : The indicator uses a binary signal system Versatility : Works on any timeframe and instrument Effectiveness : Especially useful in flat and trending markets Visual Clarity : Clear color differe
ParabolicSariTriX
Askar Koibagarov
Indicators
ParabolicSariTriX   is a hybrid indicator that combines the trend oscillator TriX (Triple Exponential Moving Average) with the parabolic stop and reverse system (Parabolic SAR). The indicator is displayed in a separate window and is designed to identify entry/exit points based on trend reversal signals. It provides clear visual signals in the form of SAR dots, which change their position relative to the TriX line as the market trend shifts. The SAR dots are positioned: Above the TriX line   duri
FractalBreakoutLevels
Askar Koibagarov
Indicators
FractalBreakoutLevels Overview: This indicator plots dynamic price levels based on the analysis of price movements. It combines historical price data to identify key levels that can serve as references for trading. How it works: The indicator analyzes market structure by examining the relationship between current and historical price data. It draws a continuous line that adapts to changing market conditions, serving as a dynamic support/resistance level. Level formation principle: The indicat
