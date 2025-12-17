Ultra Pure
- Experts
- Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
- Version: 1.33
- Updated: 17 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon.
Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance.
Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be adjusted to 1556. So far, 1 copies sold. Grab it before ends.
Blog link = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583
Channel link = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar
Write to me and I’ll provide a Trial package for demo terminals.Core Benefits
- GIFT: Buy one Get 2!!!!!! write to me post-purchase and I’ll provide a free expert advisor.
- Auto Risk Logic: Calculates lot size based on your account size and SL distance
- Manual or Fixed Lot Supported: You control the mode — conservative or aggressive
- Drawdown Guard: Automatic shutdown when floating loss exceeds your preset percentage
- One-Chart Design: Trade multiple symbols, managed internally — no need to clutter your platform
Strategy Execution
Volume Acceleration: Identifies sudden changes in volume behavior that precede breakouts.Setup Checklist
|Parameter
|Value
|Chart
|CADJPY
|Timeframe
|M15
|Symbols managed
|CADJPY,NZDCAD,EURNZD,AUDNZD,GBPNZD,EURCHF,AUDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDJPY,EURCAD,GBPAUD,EURAUD,GBPCHF,NZDCHF,CADCHF
After Purchase: Contact us directly to receive your Telegram access. Private updates, set files, and exclusive tips are shared only with verified clients.