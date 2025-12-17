No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers.

Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That's it. One chart.





Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance.

Auto Risk Logic: Calculates lot size based on your account size and SL distance

Manual or Fixed Lot Supported: You control the mode — conservative or aggressive

Drawdown Guard: Automatic shutdown when floating loss exceeds your preset percentage

One-Chart Design: Trade multiple symbols, managed internally — no need to clutter your platform

Volume Acceleration: Identifies sudden changes in volume behavior that precede breakouts.

Parameter Value Chart CADJPY Timeframe M15 Symbols managed CADJPY,NZDCAD,EURNZD,AUDNZD,GBPNZD,EURCHF,AUDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDJPY,EURCAD,GBPAUD,EURAUD,GBPCHF,NZDCHF,CADCHF





