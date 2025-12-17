Ultra Pure

No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers.

Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon.


Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance.

Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be adjusted to 1556. So far, 1 copies sold. Grab it before ends.

Core Benefits
  • Auto Risk Logic: Calculates lot size based on your account size and SL distance
  • Manual or Fixed Lot Supported: You control the mode — conservative or aggressive
  • Drawdown Guard: Automatic shutdown when floating loss exceeds your preset percentage
  • One-Chart Design: Trade multiple symbols, managed internally — no need to clutter your platform

Strategy Execution

Volume Acceleration: Identifies sudden changes in volume behavior that precede breakouts.

  Setup Checklist
Parameter Value
Chart CADJPY
Timeframe M15
Symbols managed CADJPY,NZDCAD,EURNZD,AUDNZD,GBPNZD,EURCHF,AUDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDJPY,EURCAD,GBPAUD,EURAUD,GBPCHF,NZDCHF,CADCHF



