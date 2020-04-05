Pips Navigator EA

Pips Navigator EA

Navigate the Market with Precision and Discipline

Welcome to Pips Navigator EA, an intelligent automated trading system developed for traders who want disciplined execution, controlled risk, and continuous market monitoring without spending the entire day watching charts.

Pips Navigator analyzes market conditions, waits for qualified opportunities, and executes trades according to its programmed rules. It is not designed to force entries or trade continuously. Some days may provide several opportunities, while other days may produce only one trade—or no trade at all.

This selective approach is intentional. The EA prioritizes quality, structure, and risk control over trading frequency.

Intelligent Automated Execution

Pips Navigator combines market analysis, order execution, and trade management in one complete Expert Advisor.

Once properly installed and configured, the EA can handle the trading process automatically—from identifying a potential setup to managing the active position.

The system is designed primarily for:

  • XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Major forex currency pairs
  • Selected forex crosses

Pips Navigator also includes adaptive settings that help it work with different market conditions, broker specifications, account sizes, and trading environments.

Key Features

Selective Trading Opportunities

Pips Navigator does not enter the market simply because price is moving. It waits until its internal trading conditions are satisfied before preparing an entry.

This helps reduce unnecessary trades during weak, uncertain, or unsuitable market conditions.

Automated Order Management

The EA automatically handles order placement and validates important broker requirements before submitting a trade.

It can also manage opposite pending orders so that once one direction is activated, the unnecessary order may be cancelled automatically.

Built-In Risk and Money Management

Traders can choose between:

  • Fixed lot-size trading
  • Percentage-based automatic lot calculation

The EA checks the broker’s minimum lot, maximum lot, volume step, and available margin before placing an order.

When the selected lot size is too large for the account, the system can automatically adjust the volume according to the broker’s requirements and available margin.

Complete Trade Protection

Pips Navigator includes configurable trade-management features such as:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Break-even protection
  • Partial profit-taking
  • Trailing Stop management
  • Maximum daily loss protection
  • Maximum daily profit control
  • Maximum entries per trading day

These settings allow traders to manage exposure according to their preferred level of risk.

Broker Compatibility

The EA automatically checks important trading conditions, including:

  • Broker price digits
  • Tick size
  • Minimum order distance
  • Minimum and maximum trading volume
  • Volume step
  • Margin requirements
  • Symbol trading sessions
  • Symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes

This helps Pips Navigator operate more consistently across different broker environments.

Designed for Patient Traders

Pips Navigator is built for traders who understand that good opportunities do not appear every hour.

The EA does not chase the market. It does not open positions only to remain active. It follows a structured process and waits until the required conditions are present.

Its trading philosophy focuses on:

Patience before entry
Risk control before profit
Quality before frequency
Discipline before emotion

Pips Navigator handles the monitoring and execution while the trader remains in control of the account, lot size, and risk settings.

Recommended Setup

Recommended Broker: Dupoin

Recommended Account Type

Standard Account or ECN Account

An ECN or low-spread account is recommended for better execution conditions, especially during active trading sessions.

Recommended Leverage

1:500

Recommended Starting Capital

$500

The recommended starting capital should be combined with conservative lot sizing. The appropriate volume will still depend on the broker’s leverage, contract size, margin requirements, and the trader’s personal risk tolerance.

Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5

Recommended VPS

Zomro VPS

A stable VPS is strongly recommended so Pips Navigator EA can remain connected to MetaTrader 5 and monitor the market throughout the trading week.

Using a VPS helps reduce interruptions caused by:

  • Computer shutdowns
  • Internet disconnections
  • Power interruptions
  • MetaTrader closing unexpectedly
  • Unstable home internet connections

For better execution, choose a VPS location that is close to your broker’s trading server whenever possible.

Simple Installation

Install Pips Navigator in MetaTrader 5, attach it to the recommended chart, select the appropriate risk settings, and enable Algo Trading.

Before using the EA on a live account, test it first on a demo account using the same broker, symbol, leverage, and account type planned for live trading.

Pips Navigator EA

The market provides the opportunity. Pips Navigator helps you execute it with discipline.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, GOLD, and CFDs involves significant financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses and drawdown.

Backtests, historical results, and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Trading activity will vary according to market conditions, and there may be periods with limited or no trades.

Users should test the EA on a demo account before live deployment, apply responsible risk management, and trade only with capital they can afford to lose.


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Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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5 (1)
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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