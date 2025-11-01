AanIsnaini Signal Matrix
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
- Version: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance.
It combines signals from Price Action, Support–Resistance, and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then calculates a confidence score showing how strongly the market aligns in a specific direction — Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral.
Key Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Matrix: view synchronized signals from M1 to W1 instantly.
-
Confidence Engine: weighted calculation of technical confluence (direction strength %).
-
Trend Direction Detection: visual color codes for Bullish / Bearish / Neutral bias.
-
Price Action Filter: candle behavior and momentum recognition to refine direction.
-
Support–Resistance Check: detects reaction zones that confirm or weaken signals.
-
Scoring System: each condition contributes to an overall confidence percentage (0–100%).
-
Compact Dashboard: minimal yet highly informative bar layout for clean charting.
-
Optimized Performance: lightweight execution with cached calculations.
-
Customizable Style: switch between minimalist and extended display modes.
How It Helps You
-
Instantly identify whether bias is Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral across multiple TFs.
-
Use the confidence % to gauge signal reliability before entering a trade.
-
Confirm confluence between indicators and timeframes.
-
Filter your manual or EA entries with stronger directional confidence.
-
Suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and system developers alike.
Simplicity Meets Depth
Unlike conventional signal bars, AanIsnaini Signal Matrix doesn’t just color boxes — it scores them.
The confidence percentage quantifies the overall alignment of multiple analytical layers, giving you a clear sense of direction strength rather than guesswork.
Usage Tips
-
Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
-
Observe color alignment (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral) across the TF bars.
-
Higher confidence % = stronger directional agreement.
-
Combine with your trading logic or other confirmations for best results.
Compatibility
-
Works with any instrument (Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices).
-
Fully compatible with MT4.
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix is designed as a free analytical companion for traders who value structured, objective insight into market direction.
See the bigger picture — and trade with measured confidence.