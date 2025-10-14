Spikes Signal
Spikes Signal – MT5 Indicator
Description
The Boom Crash Spike Detector is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect volatility spikes on Boom and Crash indices. It identifies real-time entry and exit signals to help traders optimize their decisions.
Main Features
-
Automatic detection of bullish and bearish spikes
-
Buy (BUY) and Sell (SELL) signals based on EMA 8/21 and RSI 14
-
Exit (EXIT) indication with best moment calculation and trailing stop
-
Built-in visual and sound alerts
-
Simple and readable interface
Parameters
-
Sensitivity: 1 to 10 (adjusts spike detection sensitivity)
-
Min Spike Points: minimum spike size
-
EMA Fast / Slow: 8 and 21
-
RSI Period: 14
-
Take Profit: 200 points
-
Stop Loss: 100 points
-
Trailing: enabled
How to Use
-
Copy the file into the MQL5\Indicators\ folder
-
Compile it in MetaEditor (press F4 then F7)
-
Drag the indicator onto a Boom or Crash chart
-
Follow the signals:
-
Blue arrows → Buy
-
Orange arrows → Sell
-
Yellow crosses → Exit
-
Compatibility
-
Boom 500 / Boom 1000
-
Crash 500 / Crash 1000
-
Timeframes: M5 to H4
Advantages
-
Easy to use
-
Fast and reliable spike detection
-
Customizable parameters
-
Free, no subscription required