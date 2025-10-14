Spikes Signal

Spikes Signal – MT5 Indicator

Description

The Boom Crash Spike Detector is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect volatility spikes on Boom and Crash indices. It identifies real-time entry and exit signals to help traders optimize their decisions.

Main Features

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish spikes

  • Buy (BUY) and Sell (SELL) signals based on EMA 8/21 and RSI 14

  • Exit (EXIT) indication with best moment calculation and trailing stop

  • Built-in visual and sound alerts

  • Simple and readable interface

Parameters

  • Sensitivity: 1 to 10 (adjusts spike detection sensitivity)

  • Min Spike Points: minimum spike size

  • EMA Fast / Slow: 8 and 21

  • RSI Period: 14

  • Take Profit: 200 points

  • Stop Loss: 100 points

  • Trailing: enabled

How to Use

  1. Copy the file into the MQL5\Indicators\ folder

  2. Compile it in MetaEditor (press F4 then F7)

  3. Drag the indicator onto a Boom or Crash chart

  4. Follow the signals:

    • Blue arrows → Buy

    • Orange arrows → Sell

    • Yellow crosses → Exit

Compatibility

  • Boom 500 / Boom 1000

  • Crash 500 / Crash 1000

  • Timeframes: M5 to H4

Advantages

  • Easy to use

  • Fast and reliable spike detection

  • Customizable parameters

  • Free, no subscription required


