AI STRIX - Advanced Trading Robot AI STRIX Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5

After purchase, contact us for installation assistance: AI STRIX Community Chat || Installation Guide

AI STRIX is a trading robot that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Core Features

AI-Powered Analysis

The robot utilizes a neural network to process market data, identify patterns, and make trading decisions based on technical analysis.

Multi-Model Integration

Combines insights from several analytical models to enhance market analysis accuracy.

Dynamic Adaptation

The system adapts to changing market dynamics, continuously adjusting its analysis approach.

Risk Management

Includes integrated risk management features to help manage exposure.

Automated Execution

When a trading opportunity is identified, the robot can execute trades automatically, managing the entire lifecycle of a position from entry to exit.

How It Works

The robot continuously monitors the financial markets, processing price action, indicators, and other relevant data points. Its AI engine analyzes this information to identify potential trading setups. When the system identifies a setup that aligns with its pre-defined criteria, it will proceed to open and manage a trade.

User Interface

AI STRIX features a clean and minimalist on-chart panel that displays key information without cluttering the trading chart. This allows for easy monitoring of the robot's status and performance.

Setup and Configuration

Minimum Balance

A minimum balance of $500 is recommended to start, but this can vary based on your broker's account type and leverage. It is advisable to start with a demo account to understand the robot's behavior before live trading.

Supported Instruments

The robot is optimized for major currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and Gold (XAUUSD). It can also be used on other instruments. If your broker offers low spreads and commissions on cryptocurrencies, you can also test the robot on them. It is recommended to perform backtesting on your chosen instruments to find optimal settings.

Recommended Timeframes and Risk

Timeframe Risk Level Trading Frequency 15 Minutes (M15) Medium Higher 1 Hour (H1) Low Lower

Installation from MQL5 Marketplace

Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Go to the "Market" tab at the bottom of the terminal. Search for "AI STRIX" in the marketplace search bar. Click on the product and choose to buy or rent the expert advisor. Once purchased, the robot will be automatically downloaded and installed in your terminal. You can find the robot in the "Navigator" window under "Expert Advisors" and then "Market". Drag "AI STRIX" from the Navigator onto the chart of the desired currency pair. In the "Inputs" tab, configure the parameters according to your trading preferences and risk tolerance. In the "Common" tab, ensure that "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled. Click "OK" to start the robot.

Important Notes

This trading robot is designed as a tool for traders who wish to incorporate artificial intelligence into their trading approach. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

It is recommended to test the robot thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account. Adjust the risk settings according to your risk tolerance and account size.

Support

For questions and support, please use the comments section below or the MQL5 messaging system.