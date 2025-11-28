Expert Advisor User Guide v2.50
- Introduction
- Setup
- Parameters
- Strategies
- Best Practices
- Troubleshooting
📋 Introduction
AI STRIX is an advanced AI-powered Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence with proven trading strategies to execute automated trading on MetaTrader 5. The robot uses DeepSeek AI technology to analyze market conditions and make intelligent trading decisions.
Key Features
AI-Powered Analysis
DeepSeek AI technology
Two Strategies
Scalping & Martingale
Risk Management
Advanced protection system
News Protection
Economic calendar filter
Auto Lot Sizing
Intelligent position sizing
Trailing Protection
Lock in profits automatically
🔧 Initial Setup
Step 1: Install the Expert Advisor
- Copy the AI STRIX.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 data folder
- Navigate to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts
- Paste the file there
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- The Expert Advisor will appear in the Navigator panel under "Expert Advisors"
Step 2: WebRequest Configuration CRITICAL
AI STRIX requires internet access to communicate with the AI API. You must add the following URLs to the WebRequest whitelist:
- In MetaTrader 5, go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add these URLs (click "Add" button and enter each URL):
- Click OK to save
Without this configuration, the AI features will not work!
Step 3: Attach to Chart
- Open a chart for your desired trading instrument (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD)
- Drag the Expert Advisor from the Navigator onto the chart
- Configure the parameters (see Parameters section below)
- Check "Allow Algo Trading"
- Click OK
⚙️ Input Parameters
🚀 STRIX Strategy Selection
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|TradingStrategy
|Dropdown
|STRATEGY_SCALP
|Choose between two trading modes:
• Martingale Strategy: Grid-based system with position averaging
• Scalping Strategy: Quick in-and-out trades with AI analysis
- Use Scalpingfor trending markets and lower risk
- Use Martingaleonly with sufficient capital and strict risk limits
⚡ STRIX Trading Engine
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|EAMagicNumber
|Integer
|09222
|Unique identifier for this EA's trades. Change this if running multiple instances on different charts to prevent conflicts.
|TradeIdentifier
|Text
|"STRIX"
|Comment added to all trades for easy identification in your trading history.
🎯 STRIX Profit Management
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|EnableTrailingOnProfit
|True/False
|true
|Enable intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profits as the market moves in your favor.
|TotalProfitTargetCurrency
|Number
|120.0
|When total profit reaches this amount (in account currency), the trailing system activates to protect gains.
|TrailingStopCurrency
|Number
|50.0
|Distance (in account currency) the trailing stop maintains from the current profit level. If profit drops by this amount, positions close.
- Account currency: USD
- TotalProfitTargetCurrency = 120.0 → Trailing activates when you're up $120
- TrailingStopCurrency = 50.0 → If profit drops from $120 to $70, all positions close
🎲 STRIX Martingale Strategy
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|ClosewithTp
|True/False
|false
|If true, closes all Martingale positions when the total pip profit target is reached.
|MartingaleProfitTargetPips
|Number
|120.0
|Total pip profit target for the entire Martingale sequence. When reached, all positions close.
|MartingaleLossTargetPips
|Number
|200.0
|Maximum pip loss allowed for the Martingale sequence. If hit, all positions close to limit damage.
|MartingaleMultiplier
|Number
|1.15
|Lot size multiplier for each new level. Example: If first order is 0.01, second will be 0.01 × 1.15 = 0.0115
|MartingaleMaxOrders
|Integer
|5
|Maximum number of orders in a Martingale sequence (range: 3-8). More orders = more risk but higher recovery potential.
|MartingaleOrderSpacingPips
|Integer
|150
|Distance in pips between each Martingale order level.
- Conservative:Multiplier = 1.15, MaxOrders = 3-4
- Moderate:Multiplier = 1.3, MaxOrders = 5
- Aggressive:Multiplier = 1.5-2.0, MaxOrders = 6-8 (High Risk!)
⏰ STRIX Time Management
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|TradingStartTime
|Time
|"06:00"
|Time when the robot starts trading (format: "HH:MM", 24-hour). Based on broker server time.
|TradingEndTime
|Time
|"20:00"
|Time when the robot stops opening new trades (format: "HH:MM", 24-hour). Based on broker server time.
- Forex:"06:00" to "20:00" (avoids low liquidity hours)
- Gold/Crypto:"00:00" to "23:59" (24-hour trading)
- Check your broker's server time zone (usually GMT+2 or GMT+3)
📰 STRIX News Protection
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|EnableNewsProtection
|True/False
|true
|Master switch for news filter. When enabled, robot stops trading before/after major economic events.
|PreNewsStopMinutes
|Integer
|90
|Stop opening new trades this many minutes BEFORE a news event.
|PostNewsStopMinutes
|Integer
|45
|Resume trading this many minutes AFTER a news event.
|FilterMediumImpactNews
|True/False
|false
|If true, protects against medium-impact news (orange icons on economic calendar).
|FilterHighImpactNews
|True/False
|true
|If true, protects against high-impact news (red icons on economic calendar). Recommended!
|MonitoredCurrencies
|Text
|"USD,EUR,GBP,JPY,XAU"
|Comma-separated list of currencies to monitor for news.
🛡️ STRIX Risk Management
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|RiskPercentage
|Number
|1.0
|Percentage of account balance to risk per trade when auto lot sizing is enabled.
|UseAutoLotSizing
|True/False
|true
|If true, automatically calculates position size based on RiskPercentage. If false, uses FixedLotSize.
|FixedLotSize
|Number
|0.01
|Manual position size (in lots) when UseAutoLotSizing = false.
|MaxHistoryLoss
|Number
|-500.0
|Maximum cumulative loss threshold (in account currency). If total losses exceed this, robot stops trading.
- Beginners:RiskPercentage = 0.5% - 1.0%, UseAutoLotSizing = true
- Experienced:RiskPercentage = 1.0% - 2.0%, UseAutoLotSizing = true
- Never exceed 2-3% risk per trade
🧠 STRIX AI Intelligence System
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|UsePersonalAPI
|True/False
|false
|If true, use your own DeepSeek API key. If false, uses the built-in shared API.
|PersonalAPIKey
|Text
|""
|Your personal DeepSeek API key from api.deepseek.com. Leave empty if UsePersonalAPI = false.
|SelectedAIModel
|Text
|"deepseek-chat"
|AI model to use for analysis. Default is "deepseek-chat" (recommended).
- Visit: https://platform.deepseek.com
- Create an account
- Go to API Keys section
- Create a new API key
- Copy the key and paste it into PersonalAPIKey parameter
📊 Strategy Modes
⚡ Scalping Strategy
Best For:
- Trending markets
- Lower risk tolerance
- Frequent small profits
- Beginners
How it Works:
- AI analyzes market every 40 minutes
- Places pending orders based on AI predictions
- Orders expire after 15-120 minutes if not filled
- Uses tight stop losses and take profits
- Trailing stop protects profits
Capital Requirements:
Minimum $50
Recommended Settings:
- RiskPercentage: 1.0%
- EnableTrailingOnProfit: true
- EnableNewsProtection: true
- TradingStartTime: "06:00"
- TradingEndTime: "20:00"
🎲 Martingale Strategy
Best For:
- Ranging/sideways markets
- Higher risk tolerance
- Larger capital accounts
- Experienced traders
How it Works:
- Opens initial position
- If market moves against position, adds larger positions at intervals
- Averages down the entry price
- Closes all when total profit target reached
Capital Requirements:
Minimum $1,000
Recommended Settings:
- RiskPercentage: 0.5% - 1.0%
- MartingaleMultiplier: 1.15 - 1.3
- MartingaleMaxOrders: 3-5
- MartingaleOrderSpacingPips: 150-200
Martingale can lead to large losses in strong trending markets. Use with caution!
💡 Best Practices
✅ DO:
- Start with 0.5-1% risk per trade
- Use stop losses
- Enable news protection
- Monitor performance regularly
- Keep sufficient margin
- Use VPS for reliability
- Test on demo account first
- Start with minimum capital requirements
❌ DON'T:
- Risk more than 2-3% per trade
- Trade during major news without protection
- Use Martingale with insufficient capital
- Ignore drawdowns
- Run multiple EAs with same magic number
- Forget to add WebRequest URLs
- Over-leverage your account
Broker Requirements
- Low spread (< 2 pips for major pairs)
- Fast execution
- Allows EA trading
- Good reliability
- Allows WebRequest
VPS Recommendations
- 24/7 operation without interruptions
- Prevents internet/power outages affecting trading
- Ensures AI can always analyze markets
- Low latency connection to broker
🔧 Troubleshooting
Issue: "WebRequest not allowed"
Solution:
- Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add: https://api.deepseek.com and http://ec.forexprostools.com
- Restart MT5
- Reattach the EA
Issue: AI not responding / No trades
Possible Causes:
- WebRequest not configured → See above
- Outside trading hours → Check TradingStartTime/EndTime
- News protection active → Check if major news is scheduled
- No internet connection → Check your connection
- API key invalid → Verify your PersonalAPIKey
Solution:
- Check Experts tab in Terminal for error messages
- Verify all URLs are whitelisted
- Ensure trading hours are set correctly
Issue: Too many losing trades
Solutions:
- Reduce Risk: Lower RiskPercentage to 0.5%
- Enable Protections: EnableNewsProtection = true, FilterHighImpactNews = true
- Check Market Conditions: Switch strategy if conditions change
- Review Settings: Verify stop loss and take profit levels
Issue: Positions not closing
Possible Causes:
- Broker connection lost
- Trailing stop not triggered
- News protection stopped trading
Solution:
- Check broker connection
- Manual close if necessary
- Review Experts log for errors
📝 Quick Start Checklist
- Install EA in MQL5/Experts folder
- Add WebRequest URLs (api.deepseek.com + ec.forexprostools.com)
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Attach EA to chart
- Choose strategy (Scalping or Martingale)
- Set risk percentage (start with 0.5-1%)
- Enable news protection
- Set trading hours
- (Optional) Get personal API key from DeepSeek
- Enable AutoTrading button in MT5
- Monitor first few days closely
⚖️ Disclaimer
Trading forex, gold, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
This Expert Advisor uses artificial intelligence that makes automated trading decisions. While the AI is sophisticated, it cannot guarantee profits and can result in losses.
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.
Always test on a demo account first, start with minimum risk settings, and monitor your account regularly.
AI STRIX Expert Advisor
Version 2.50 | November 2025
MQL5 Profile: pouria_rezai125
Good luck with your trading! 🚀