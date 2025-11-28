AI STRIX is an advanced AI-powered Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence with proven trading strategies to execute automated trading on MetaTrader 5. The robot uses DeepSeek AI technology to analyze market conditions and make intelligent trading decisions.

AI STRIX requires internet access to communicate with the AI API. You must add the following URLs to the WebRequest whitelist:

Without this configuration, the AI features will not work!

Note:These parameters only apply when TradingStrategy = STRATEGY_MARTINGALE

Martingale can lead to large losses in strong trending markets. Use with caution!

Trading forex, gold, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

This Expert Advisor uses artificial intelligence that makes automated trading decisions. While the AI is sophisticated, it cannot guarantee profits and can result in losses.

The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.

Always test on a demo account first, start with minimum risk settings, and monitor your account regularly.