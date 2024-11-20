Fireman Crypto

Fireman Crypto Bot

After purchase, message for file setup.

Description:

This cryptocurrency trading bot uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for market analysis. The system utilizes GPT-4 to analyze market data, news, and technical indicators across different timeframes.

Core Functions:


Processes market data including price feeds and order book information

Analyzes news from sources like CryptoPanic

Identifies market events and trends

Reviews price action across multiple timeframes (5-minute to daily charts)


Technical Components:


Trading algorithm that adjusts based on market conditions

Data analysis from multiple sources

Multi-timeframe technical analysis tools

System updates based on market testing


Usage Instructions:

Apply to Bitcoin 30-minute timeframe

Note: Performance depends on market conditions and proper setup. Review all settings before use.

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Amirhossein Molaei
3.67 (6)
Experts
AI STRIX - Advanced Trading Robot AI STRIX Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 After purchase, contact us for installation assistance: AI STRIX Community Chat || Installation Guide AI STRIX is a trading robot that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Core Features AI-Powered Analysis The robot utilizes a neural network to process market data, identify patterns, and make trading decisions based o
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