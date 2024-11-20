Fireman Crypto
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 November 2024
- Activations: 9
Fireman Crypto Bot
After purchase, message for file setup.
Description:
This cryptocurrency trading bot uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for market analysis. The system utilizes GPT-4 to analyze market data, news, and technical indicators across different timeframes.
Core Functions:
Processes market data including price feeds and order book information
Analyzes news from sources like CryptoPanic
Identifies market events and trends
Reviews price action across multiple timeframes (5-minute to daily charts)
Technical Components:
Trading algorithm that adjusts based on market conditions
Data analysis from multiple sources
Multi-timeframe technical analysis tools
System updates based on market testing
Usage Instructions:
Apply to Bitcoin 30-minute timeframe
Note: Performance depends on market conditions and proper setup. Review all settings before use.