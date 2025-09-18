Algocore MT5

5

The AlgoCore MT5 Expert Advisor is a straightforward trading system developed for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

It applies a trend based methodology with additional filters to manage risk and adapt to market conditions. The system is designed with simplicity in mind, avoiding unnecessary complexity.

NOTE: Current Live Signal is for small account. You can find it HERE

AlgoCore Settings

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Recommended Balance: 500 USD minimum

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable)

Customizable Parameters

  • Magic Number – unique ID for AlgoCore trades

  • Static Lot – fixed lot size

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit – user-defined values in points

  • Buy/Sell Filters – enable long only, short only, or both

  • Positions to Open – number of trades per signal

  • Total Profit Target – closes all positions once a defined goal is reached

  • Partial Close – close part of positions when profit is reached

  • RSI Filter – avoid overbought/oversold entries

  • News Filter – restricts trading around news events

  • Time & Day Filters – control when trades can open

Best Practices

  • Apply careful risk management when adjusting parameters

  • Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Test on demo before applying to live accounts

Updates

New features will be introduced gradually after full testing. Updates will be announced in the product page.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk. The AlgoCore MT5 EA may experience losing trades or periods of drawdown. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Reviews 1
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.09.21 07:18 
 

been testing and got real good results backtesting using different inputs.will forward test now. one issue in 1 hour of trading in over 8 months it opened 100;s trades open closed in 1 second with set take profit and stop loss.may have been issue with data from server.

Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
1762
Reply from developer Lovemore Chirongo 2025.09.21 21:31
Hi Richard, thanks for the feedback. I’ll look into it, as I had a similar experience on silver. I noticed it was caused by very large slippage towards the end of the Asian session and heading into the London premarket. Like in your case, it was an isolated incident, but after a slow replay using broker data, that’s when I picked it up. After you are done with forward test feel free to send feedback or any contribution so i can improve the EA.
