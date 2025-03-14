Kairon Trend Ripper MT5

Kairon Trend Ripper MT5 is a simple trading solution designed to capitalize on market trends using a combination of reliable technical indicators. This expert advisor (EA) employs a strategy that blends the Moving Average and MACD indicators to identify and follow prevailing market trends. The EA still needs improvement.


Key Features:

  1. Trend-Following Strategy: Utilizes Moving Average and MACD indicators to detect and ride market trends.

  2. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Implements a flexible risk management approach, allowing users to adjust their position sizes by increasing or decreasing the risk percentage.

  3. RSI Filter: Incorporates an RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter to refine trade entries, avoiding potentially risky trades in overbought or oversold market conditions.

The Kairon Trend Ripper MT5 is a tool solution for traders looking to automate the Moving Average + MACD trend-following strategy. 

NOTE: EA is still very choppy but it works. You can play around with it and you're welcome to message suggestions.

Settings:

Magic Number

Color shown when EA is active

Color shown when EA is inactive due to RSI filter

Timeframe to run the EA

Risk as percentage of capital (influences lotsize)

Take Profit in Points

Stoploss in Points

MACD Fast EMA Period

MACD Slow EMA Period

MACD SMA Period

MACD Applied Price

Moving Average Period

Moving Average Mode

Moving Average Applied Price

Activate RSI filter

RSI filter timeframe

RSI filter Lower Level

RSI filter Upper Level

RSI Period

RSI Applied Price

Day Filter

Close All Open Orders on certain profit/drawdown






Filter:
hamid montazary
61
hamid montazary 2025.03.21 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
1049
Reply from developer Lovemore Chirongo 2025.03.21 21:13
Hi Hamid, thanks for the feedback! I'm glad you like the EA. Adding a margin-based trade entry percentage option is a great idea and i will definitely look into it in the coming update.
Reply to review