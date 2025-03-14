Kairon Trend Ripper MT5
- Experts
- Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 March 2025
Kairon Trend Ripper MT5 is a simple trading solution designed to capitalize on market trends using a combination of reliable technical indicators. This expert advisor (EA) employs a strategy that blends the Moving Average and MACD indicators to identify and follow prevailing market trends. The EA still needs improvement.
Key Features:
-
Trend-Following Strategy: Utilizes Moving Average and MACD indicators to detect and ride market trends.
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Implements a flexible risk management approach, allowing users to adjust their position sizes by increasing or decreasing the risk percentage.
-
RSI Filter: Incorporates an RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter to refine trade entries, avoiding potentially risky trades in overbought or oversold market conditions.
The Kairon Trend Ripper MT5 is a tool solution for traders looking to automate the Moving Average + MACD trend-following strategy.
NOTE: EA is still very choppy but it works. You can play around with it and you're welcome to message suggestions.
Settings:
Magic Number
Color shown when EA is active
Color shown when EA is inactive due to RSI filter
Timeframe to run the EA
Risk as percentage of capital (influences lotsize)
Take Profit in Points
Stoploss in Points
MACD Fast EMA Period
MACD Slow EMA Period
MACD SMA Period
MACD Applied Price
Moving Average Period
Moving Average Mode
Moving Average Applied Price
Activate RSI filter
RSI filter timeframe
RSI filter Lower Level
RSI filter Upper Level
RSI Period
RSI Applied Price
Day Filter
Close All Open Orders on certain profit/drawdown
User didn't leave any comment to the rating