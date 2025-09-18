Algocore MT5

5

The AlgoCore MT5 Expert Advisor is a straightforward trading system developed for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

It applies a trend based methodology with additional filters to manage risk and adapt to market conditions. The system is designed with simplicity in mind, avoiding unnecessary complexity.

AlgoCore Settings

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Recommended Balance: 500 USD minimum

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable)

Customizable Parameters

  • Magic Number – unique ID for AlgoCore trades

  • Static Lot – fixed lot size

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit – user-defined values in points

  • Buy/Sell Filters – enable long only, short only, or both

  • Positions to Open – number of trades per signal

  • Total Profit Target – closes all positions once a defined goal is reached

  • Partial Close – close part of positions when profit is reached

  • RSI Filter – avoid overbought/oversold entries

  • News Filter – restricts trading around news events

  • Time & Day Filters – control when trades can open

Best Practices

  • Apply careful risk management when adjusting parameters

  • Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Test on demo before applying to live accounts

Updates

New features will be introduced gradually after full testing. Updates will be announced in the product page.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk. The AlgoCore MT5 EA may experience losing trades or periods of drawdown. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Recensioni 1
Richard Black
343
Richard Black 2025.09.21 07:18 
 

been testing and got real good results backtesting using different inputs.will forward test now. one issue in 1 hour of trading in over 8 months it opened 100;s trades open closed in 1 second with set take profit and stop loss.may have been issue with data from server.

Altri dall’autore
Kairon Trend Ripper MT5
Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
Experts
Kairon Trend Ripper MT5 is a simple trading solution designed to capitalize on market trends using a combination of reliable technical indicators. This expert advisor (EA) employs a strategy that blends the Moving Average and MACD indicators to identify and follow prevailing market trends. The EA still needs improvement. Key Features: Trend-Following Strategy: Utilizes Moving Average and MACD indicators to detect and ride market trends. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Implements a flexible risk management
FREE
Code Blue MT5
Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
Experts
Introducing Code Blue ! Trade the  USDJPY pair with an  Expert Advisor that combines a dynamic Support & Resistance Framework , Range Identification  and Breakout Calculator to detect structural market boundaries and capture high-probability intraday breakouts. Code Blue is not about random entries, it’s about clean, systematic trading with tight risk controls and aggressive trailing stop logic designed to let winners run. Why Code Blue?  Stable Profitability Since 2020 – Backtests show a con
Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
777
Risposta dello sviluppatore Lovemore Chirongo 2025.09.21 21:31
Hi Richard, thanks for the feedback. I’ll look into it, as I had a similar experience on silver. I noticed it was caused by very large slippage towards the end of the Asian session and heading into the London premarket. Like in your case, it was an isolated incident, but after a slow replay using broker data, that’s when I picked it up. After you are done with forward test feel free to send feedback or any contribution so i can improve the EA.
