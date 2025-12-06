Angel Michael
- Experts
- Michael Kofi Junior Taah
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Angel Michael FxBot combines five powerful trading strategies into one unified system, using a 60% strategy voting mechanism to filter weak signals and prioritize high-probability trades.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: This EA must be deployed and run ONLY on the 1 Minute (M1) timeframe. Using any other timeframe will result in incorrect signals and poor performance.
- Warm-Up Period: The system needs 2-3 trading days to fully become operational and build up trades.
- Daily Trade Volume: Expect an average of 5-30 trades daily depending on market volatility.
- Drawdown Recovery: During drawdown periods, recovery typically takes 2-3 days. Do not be alarmed – patience is vital! With patience, the system will always recover from drawdown.
🔥 5-Strategy Voting System (Trade only when 3/5 agree)
- Dual Stochastic
- Bollinger Bands + Parabolic SAR
- RSI Divergence
- Momentum Filter
- CCI Confirmation
📊 ATR-Adaptive Grid Engine
- Expands in volatile conditions
- Contracts in calm markets
💰 Smart Cycle Profit Management
- All grid positions close together once the target cycle profit is reached.
- Each cycle aims to end in net profit regardless of grid depth.
✔️ Recommended Symbols (M1 Timeframe)
- AUDCAD
- USDCAD
- CADJPY
- EURCAD
- EURGBP
⭐ Best Practice: Trade all five symbols at the same time for diversification and smoother equity performance.
🧾 Balance, Leverage & Lot Size
Recommended: $1,000 balance, 1:500 leverage, 0.01 starting lot
📌 Lot Size Table
|Balance
|Lot Size
|$1,000
|0.01
|$2,000
|0.02
|$3,000
|0.03
|$5,000
|0.05
|$7,500
|0.075
|$10,000
|0.10
|$15,000
|0.15
|$20,000
|0.20
|$25,000
|0.25
|$30,000
|0.30
⭐ Prop Firm Compatibility
Angel Michael FxBot CAN be used on prop firm challenges, but traders MUST:
- Run backtests on prop-firm account parameters
- Adjust lot size to stay within drawdown rules
- Ensure grid behavior does not exceed allowable risk
- Test on demo before attempting a challenge
⚠️ Responsibility: It is the trader’s responsibility to configure the EA to meet prop firm rules.
🎁 What's Included
- Angel Michael FxBot EA (EX5)
- 5 optimized SET files
- Backtests for all recommended symbols
- Setup guide and user manual
- Free lifetime updates
👉 Click Here To Download EA / Algo / EA SetFile
User didn't leave any comment to the rating