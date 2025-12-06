Angel Michael

Angel Michael FxBot

Angel Michael FxBot combines five powerful trading strategies into one unified system, using a 60% strategy voting mechanism to filter weak signals and prioritize high-probability trades.

🎉 LAUNCH SPECIAL – LIMITED TIME OFFER! 🎉
Price is temporarily $30 for the first few days of official launch!
Regular price: $250

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This EA must be deployed and run ONLY on the 1 Minute (M1) timeframe. Using any other timeframe will result in incorrect signals and poor performance.

⏳ WHAT TO EXPECT:
  • Warm-Up Period: The system needs 2-3 trading days to fully become operational and build up trades.
  • Daily Trade Volume: Expect an average of 5-30 trades daily depending on market volatility.
  • Drawdown Recovery: During drawdown periods, recovery typically takes 2-3 days. Do not be alarmed – patience is vital! With patience, the system will always recover from drawdown.

🔥 5-Strategy Voting System (Trade only when 3/5 agree)

  • Dual Stochastic
  • Bollinger Bands + Parabolic SAR
  • RSI Divergence
  • Momentum Filter
  • CCI Confirmation

📊 ATR-Adaptive Grid Engine

  • Expands in volatile conditions
  • Contracts in calm markets

💰 Smart Cycle Profit Management

  • All grid positions close together once the target cycle profit is reached.
  • Each cycle aims to end in net profit regardless of grid depth.

✔️ Recommended Symbols (M1 Timeframe)

  • AUDCAD
  • USDCAD
  • CADJPY
  • EURCAD
  • EURGBP

⭐ Best Practice: Trade all five symbols at the same time for diversification and smoother equity performance.

🧾 Balance, Leverage & Lot Size

Recommended: $1,000 balance, 1:500 leverage, 0.01 starting lot

📌 Lot Size Table

Balance Lot Size
$1,000 0.01
$2,000 0.02
$3,000 0.03
$5,000 0.05
$7,500 0.075
$10,000 0.10
$15,000 0.15
$20,000 0.20
$25,000 0.25
$30,000 0.30

⭐ Prop Firm Compatibility

Angel Michael FxBot CAN be used on prop firm challenges, but traders MUST:

  • Run backtests on prop-firm account parameters
  • Adjust lot size to stay within drawdown rules
  • Ensure grid behavior does not exceed allowable risk
  • Test on demo before attempting a challenge

⚠️ Responsibility: It is the trader’s responsibility to configure the EA to meet prop firm rules.

🎁 What's Included

  • Angel Michael FxBot EA (EX5)
  • 5 optimized SET files
  • Backtests for all recommended symbols
  • Setup guide and user manual
  • Free lifetime updates
📥 DOWNLOAD EA / ALGO / SETFILES:

👉 Click Here To Download EA / Algo / EA SetFile
