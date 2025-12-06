Angel Michael FxBot combines five powerful trading strategies into one unified system, using a 60% strategy voting mechanism to filter weak signals and prioritize high-probability trades.

🎉 LAUNCH SPECIAL – LIMITED TIME OFFER! 🎉 Price is temporarily $30 for the first few days of official launch! Regular price: $250

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This EA must be deployed and run ONLY on the 1 Minute (M1) timeframe. Using any other timeframe will result in incorrect signals and poor performance.

⏳ WHAT TO EXPECT: Warm-Up Period: The system needs 2-3 trading days to fully become operational and build up trades.

The system needs to fully become operational and build up trades. Daily Trade Volume: Expect an average of 5-30 trades daily depending on market volatility.

Expect an average of depending on market volatility. Drawdown Recovery: During drawdown periods, recovery typically takes 2-3 days. Do not be alarmed – patience is vital! With patience, the system will always recover from drawdown.

🔥 5-Strategy Voting System (Trade only when 3/5 agree)

Dual Stochastic

Bollinger Bands + Parabolic SAR

RSI Divergence

Momentum Filter

CCI Confirmation

📊 ATR-Adaptive Grid Engine

Expands in volatile conditions

Contracts in calm markets

💰 Smart Cycle Profit Management

All grid positions close together once the target cycle profit is reached.

Each cycle aims to end in net profit regardless of grid depth.

✔️ Recommended Symbols (M1 Timeframe)

AUDCAD

USDCAD

CADJPY

EURCAD

EURGBP

⭐ Best Practice: Trade all five symbols at the same time for diversification and smoother equity performance.

🧾 Balance, Leverage & Lot Size

Recommended: $1,000 balance, 1:500 leverage, 0.01 starting lot

📌 Lot Size Table

Balance Lot Size $1,000 0.01 $2,000 0.02 $3,000 0.03 $5,000 0.05 $7,500 0.075 $10,000 0.10 $15,000 0.15 $20,000 0.20 $25,000 0.25 $30,000 0.30

⭐ Prop Firm Compatibility

Angel Michael FxBot CAN be used on prop firm challenges, but traders MUST:

Run backtests on prop-firm account parameters

Adjust lot size to stay within drawdown rules

Ensure grid behavior does not exceed allowable risk

Test on demo before attempting a challenge

⚠️ Responsibility: It is the trader’s responsibility to configure the EA to meet prop firm rules.

🎁 What's Included