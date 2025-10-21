GoldSync EA

GoldSync FX is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) and other symbols using multi-pattern candlestick analysis combined with market bias detection and adaptive trade management .

The EA identifies 10 bullish and 10 bearish reversal and continuation patterns (e.g., Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Three Soldiers/Crows, Marubozu, Harami, etc.) to generate buy or sell signals. These signals are filtered through a daily market bias check, ensuring trades align with the prevailing trend. A bias inversion filter further refines entries by adapting to sudden market reversals.

GoldSync FX includes robust risk and position management features, such as:

Dynamic trade limits based on account balance.

Configurable take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop.

Hourly trade filters allowing control over trading sessions.

Automated margin and lot validation to ensure safe execution.

The EA continuously monitors open positions, updates trailing stops when price moves favorably, and intelligently skips trades when risk or conditions are not met.

✅ Key Features: