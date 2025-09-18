The AlgoCore MT5 Expert Advisor is a straightforward trading system developed for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

It applies a trend based methodology with additional filters to manage risk and adapt to market conditions. The system is designed with simplicity in mind, avoiding unnecessary complexity.

AlgoCore Settings

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Recommended Balance: 500 USD minimum

Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable)

Customizable Parameters

Magic Number – unique ID for AlgoCore trades

Static Lot – fixed lot size

Stop Loss / Take Profit – user-defined values in points

Buy/Sell Filters – enable long only, short only, or both

Positions to Open – number of trades per signal

Total Profit Target – closes all positions once a defined goal is reached

Partial Close – close part of positions when profit is reached

RSI Filter – avoid overbought/oversold entries

News Filter – restricts trading around news events

Time & Day Filters – control when trades can open

Best Practices

Apply careful risk management when adjusting parameters

Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation

Test on demo before applying to live accounts

Updates

New features will be introduced gradually after full testing. Updates will be announced in the product page.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk. The AlgoCore MT5 EA may experience losing trades or periods of drawdown. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



