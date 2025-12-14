Raschke 3 10 und Friends

Raschke & Friends – Multi Asset Expert Advisor (MT4)

A portfolio-driven, regime-aware trading system

Designed for robustness, not perfection

Overview

Raschke & Friends is a multi-module, multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a portfolio mindset rather than single-setup optimization.

It combines several classical trading concepts — Trend, Mean Reversion, Breakout and Inside Bar — but does not attempt to make every module profitable on every symbol.

Instead, the EA focuses on robust interaction, regime awareness and long-term portfolio stability.

This system was developed primarily for the author’s own trading.

Commercial availability is secondary.

Core Design Philosophy (Important)

This EA is not designed to:

win every trade

avoid drawdowns

fit perfectly to historical data

look spectacular in short backtests

It is designed to:

survive different market regimes

behave consistently across symbols

avoid structural overfitting

scale as a portfolio

remain understandable and auditable

Losses are expected.

Inactive periods are expected.

Module underperformance on specific symbols is expected.

Architecture

Trading Modules

The EA consists of four independent modules:

Trend (Raschke-style pullback) Momentum + EMA structure

ATR-based risk

Primary long-term return driver Mean Reversion (Bollinger Band based) Counter-trend logic

Performs well only in true range conditions

Weak or inactive on many symbols by design Donchian Breakout Volatility expansion logic

Pending-order based

Strong in directional and high-volatility phases Inside Bar Structure-based continuation

Opportunistic, not dominant

Often inactive depending on symbol behavior

No module is forced to trade.

Regime & Risk Control Layers

The system includes multiple independent control layers:

QF-HTF Regime Classifier

Detects higher-timeframe market states (trend, range, chop, breakout-ready)

Volatility Gate

Adapts module availability to current ATR regimes

Module Priority Manager (MPM)

Prevents module conflicts per bar without limiting long-term trade count

Allocator / Module Statistics

Tracks module-specific drawdown and losing streaks

Can block modules dynamically if they degrade

Session, Spread and Margin Filters

These layers are deliberately conservative.

They often reduce trade count — intentionally.

Important Clarification: No “Perfect Allocation”

The EA does not try to mathematically optimize module weights or directions at all times.

Some symbols favor Trend + Breakout

Some symbols barely support Mean Reversion

Some market phases reward inactivity

This behavior is intentional and visible already during optimization.

Backtesting Characteristics (What to Expect)

Open Prices Only and Every Tick tests produce very similar results

This indicates bar-deterministic logic , not tick-dependent tricks

Visual Mode may differ slightly due to MT4 tester mechanics

No reliance on tick noise or execution artifacts

If Open Prices and Every Tick diverge strongly, the configuration is likely invalid.

What This EA Is NOT

Not a “holy grail”

Not a signal copier

Not a martingale

Not optimized for marketing screenshots

Not designed for beginners

Intended Use

Portfolio trading across multiple symbols

Medium to higher timeframes (H1+ recommended)

Traders who understand drawdown, variance and regime shifts

Users who prefer robust behavior over curve-fitted performance

Pricing & Positioning

This EA is intentionally priced at a premium level.

It is not intended to compete with mass-market EAs or promotional products.

If it does not sell, that is acceptable — it exists primarily as a personal trading system.

Final Assessment

This system will not impress everyone.

It will not always trade.

It will not always perform well on every symbol.

But it behaves honestly, consistently, and predictably across market conditions.

That is its edge.