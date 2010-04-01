Evergreen Stop Raid EA
- Utilities
- Frank Paetsch
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
🌟 Evergreen Stop Raid EA
The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps, also known as stop raids.
These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse.
This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine that is easy to use and extremely robust across multiple markets.
🔹 How It Works
The EA continuously scans the chart for:
-
Liquidity pools (swing highs and lows)
-
Fake breakouts that sweep stops
-
A strong reversal candle (filtered by body size, ATR, and structure)
-
A confirmed return back inside the range
-
Optional market structure shift for even higher accuracy
When these conditions align, the EA opens a trade with:
-
A safe stop-loss behind the liquidity sweep
-
A dynamic, R-based exit system with three phases:
-
Protection phase
-
Break-even phase
-
Trend-following phase
-
The design is both mechanical and flexible, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the stop-raid detection from conservative to aggressive.
🔹 Why It Works
Stop raids are structural behaviors found in all liquid markets:
-
Forex majors
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices
-
Crypto
-
Even synthetic markets
Because liquidity hunting is universal, the EA remains valid even as market conditions change.
🔹 Key Strengths
✔ Extremely simple to configure
Only a handful of parameters matter for the core entry engine.
✔ Works on many markets
It is not tied to a specific symbol, volatility, or timeframe.
✔ Robust, rules-based logic
No guessing, no indicators, no curve-fitting.
✔ Professional-level risk management
R-based exit logic protects capital and locks in profits intelligently.
✔ Beginner-Friendly
Clear structure, readable inputs, straightforward optimization.
✔ Expert-Ready
Advanced filters (ATR, trend, market structure, killzones) allow precise tuning and deep customization.
🔹 Who It Is For
-
Beginners who want a simple, logical system based on real market mechanics
-
Intermediate traders who want a clean, structured EA that avoids overcomplication
-
Advanced traders who want to fine-tune an institutional concept with full control
- ⭐ Side-by-Side: Strength Comparisons
Feature Evergreen Stop Raid Evergreen Pivot Trader Core Concept Liquidity sweeps (stop hunts) Daily pivot structure Style Reversal precision Reversal + trend continuation Market Adaptability Extremely high Very high Ease of Use High Very High Entry Complexity Medium Low–Medium Ideal Markets Gold, FX, Indices FX, Indices, Metals Optimization Difficulty Low–Medium Very Low Stability High Very high Beginner Friendly ✔✔ ✔✔✔ Expert Customization ✔✔✔ ✔✔