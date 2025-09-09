Trend Range King

Trend Range King (MT4) — Baseline Mapping (AO Variant B)

  • Dual engine, one mapper: Both the Trend (follow) and Range (mean reversion) modules are mapped around per-symbol/TF baselines (EMAs, TrendGap, RSI thresholds, Range flatness/deviation, ATR SL/TP/trails).

  • Volatility-driven ranges: The ATR-percentile p moves thresholds and exits relatively around their baselines, keeping trade logic aligned with current market regime.

  • Adaptive EMAs: On each AO recalculation, EMA periods are remapped and their alphas refreshed so incremental EMAs track the effective periods in real time.

  • Stable regime handling: Mapping + hysteresis provide smooth transitions between trend and range states with fewer parameter shocks.

  • Testable & portable: Baseline versioning ensures repeatable OOS tests and consistent performance across instruments without frequent re-optimization.

Trend Range EA: The Best of Two Worlds (Trend + Mean Reversion)

A refined evolution of the 5-star-rated Trend King EA (proven on higher TFs like H4), now fused with a powerful mean-reversion engine for sideways markets. A robust, bar-based approach that adapts to both regimes.

Highlights

  • Dual core: Trend engine (ATR-normalized EMA gap + hysteresis + RSI) & Range engine (ATR deviation + RSI center; optional Engulfing/Inside Bar).

  • Validation & broker friendly: open-prices-only, once-per-bar, lightweight, no grid/martingale, no DLL, ECN-safe.

  • Risk control: ATR SL/TP, ATR trailing/BE, fixed lot or % risk, auto magic, spread guard, session filter, spike shield.

  • Easy to optimize: clean, coarse-grained parameters that create plateaus instead of spiky optima.

How it trades

  • Trend: rides sustained moves (best on H4/H1).

  • Range: buys/sells pullbacks within the band (M15–H1).

  • Backtests: fixed spread, Open prices only.

Included
Presets & a short optimization guide. No hidden testing modes, no external dependencies.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk; past performance is not indicative of future results.



More from author
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
5 (2)
Experts
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits  What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits ,
Raschke 3 10 und Friends
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Raschke & Friends – Multi Asset Expert Advisor (MT4) A portfolio-driven, regime-aware trading system Designed for robustness, not perfection Overview Raschke & Friends is a multi-module, multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a portfolio mindset rather than single-setup optimization. It combines several classical trading concepts — Trend, Mean Reversion, Breakout and Inside Bar — but does not attempt to make every module profitable on every symbol . Instead, the EA focuses on
Evergreen Stop Raid EA
Frank Paetsch
Utilities
Evergreen Stop Raid EA The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps , also known as stop raids . These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse. This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine tha
Evergreen Pivot EA
Frank Paetsch
Utilities
Evergreen Pivot Trader EA  The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels , enhanced with modern price-action logic. It captures both: Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels) Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups) This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions. How It Works Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels: P (Central Pivot Point) S1 / S2
Filter:
Supalak37
34
Supalak37 2025.09.22 08:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Frank Paetsch
7549
Reply from developer Frank Paetsch 2025.10.08 07:35
Thank you so much for the kind words! 🙌
I’m thrilled to hear it’s performing well for you in both the Trend and Range modules. Passing your optimized settings into the AO mapping is exactly how it’s meant to be used—once the baselines are snapped, it gets very close to “set & forget.” If you’d like, feel free to share your set files or symbols/TFs and I can suggest tweaks (AUTO/FIXED/SNAP Baseline modes, ATR gates, etc.). Wishing you continued smooth, green pips! 💚
Reply to review