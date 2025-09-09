Trend Range King
Dual engine, one mapper: Both the Trend (follow) and Range (mean reversion) modules are mapped around per-symbol/TF baselines (EMAs, TrendGap, RSI thresholds, Range flatness/deviation, ATR SL/TP/trails).
-
Volatility-driven ranges: The ATR-percentile p moves thresholds and exits relatively around their baselines, keeping trade logic aligned with current market regime.
-
Adaptive EMAs: On each AO recalculation, EMA periods are remapped and their alphas refreshed so incremental EMAs track the effective periods in real time.
-
Stable regime handling: Mapping + hysteresis provide smooth transitions between trend and range states with fewer parameter shocks.
-
Testable & portable: Baseline versioning ensures repeatable OOS tests and consistent performance across instruments without frequent re-optimization.
Trend Range EA: The Best of Two Worlds (Trend + Mean Reversion)
A refined evolution of the 5-star-rated Trend King EA (proven on higher TFs like H4), now fused with a powerful mean-reversion engine for sideways markets. A robust, bar-based approach that adapts to both regimes.
Highlights
-
Dual core: Trend engine (ATR-normalized EMA gap + hysteresis + RSI) & Range engine (ATR deviation + RSI center; optional Engulfing/Inside Bar).
-
Validation & broker friendly: open-prices-only, once-per-bar, lightweight, no grid/martingale, no DLL, ECN-safe.
-
Risk control: ATR SL/TP, ATR trailing/BE, fixed lot or % risk, auto magic, spread guard, session filter, spike shield.
-
Easy to optimize: clean, coarse-grained parameters that create plateaus instead of spiky optima.
How it trades
-
Trend: rides sustained moves (best on H4/H1).
-
Range: buys/sells pullbacks within the band (M15–H1).
-
Backtests: fixed spread, Open prices only.
Included
Presets & a short optimization guide. No hidden testing modes, no external dependencies.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk; past performance is not indicative of future results.
