Raschke 3 10 und Friends

Raschke & Friends – Multi Asset Expert Advisor (MT4)

A portfolio-driven, regime-aware trading system

Designed for robustness, not perfection

Overview

Raschke & Friends is a multi-module, multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a portfolio mindset rather than single-setup optimization.

It combines several classical trading concepts — Trend, Mean Reversion, Breakout and Inside Bar — but does not attempt to make every module profitable on every symbol.
Instead, the EA focuses on robust interaction, regime awareness and long-term portfolio stability.

This system was developed primarily for the author’s own trading.
Commercial availability is secondary.

Core Design Philosophy (Important)

This EA is not designed to:

  • win every trade

  • avoid drawdowns

  • fit perfectly to historical data

  • look spectacular in short backtests

It is designed to:

  • survive different market regimes

  • behave consistently across symbols

  • avoid structural overfitting

  • scale as a portfolio

  • remain understandable and auditable

Losses are expected.
Inactive periods are expected.
Module underperformance on specific symbols is expected.

Architecture

Trading Modules

The EA consists of four independent modules:

  1. Trend (Raschke-style pullback)

    • Momentum + EMA structure

    • ATR-based risk

    • Primary long-term return driver

  2. Mean Reversion (Bollinger Band based)

    • Counter-trend logic

    • Performs well only in true range conditions

    • Weak or inactive on many symbols by design

  3. Donchian Breakout

    • Volatility expansion logic

    • Pending-order based

    • Strong in directional and high-volatility phases

  4. Inside Bar

    • Structure-based continuation

    • Opportunistic, not dominant

    • Often inactive depending on symbol behavior

No module is forced to trade.

Regime & Risk Control Layers

The system includes multiple independent control layers:

  • QF-HTF Regime Classifier
    Detects higher-timeframe market states (trend, range, chop, breakout-ready)

  • Volatility Gate
    Adapts module availability to current ATR regimes

  • Module Priority Manager (MPM)
    Prevents module conflicts per bar without limiting long-term trade count

  • Allocator / Module Statistics
    Tracks module-specific drawdown and losing streaks
    Can block modules dynamically if they degrade

  • Session, Spread and Margin Filters

These layers are deliberately conservative.
They often reduce trade count — intentionally.

Important Clarification: No “Perfect Allocation”

The EA does not try to mathematically optimize module weights or directions at all times.

  • Some symbols favor Trend + Breakout

  • Some symbols barely support Mean Reversion

  • Some market phases reward inactivity

This behavior is intentional and visible already during optimization.

Backtesting Characteristics (What to Expect)

  • Open Prices Only and Every Tick tests produce very similar results

  • This indicates bar-deterministic logic, not tick-dependent tricks

  • Visual Mode may differ slightly due to MT4 tester mechanics

  • No reliance on tick noise or execution artifacts

If Open Prices and Every Tick diverge strongly, the configuration is likely invalid.

What This EA Is NOT

  • Not a “holy grail”

  • Not a signal copier

  • Not a martingale

  • Not optimized for marketing screenshots

  • Not designed for beginners

Intended Use

  • Portfolio trading across multiple symbols

  • Medium to higher timeframes (H1+ recommended)

  • Traders who understand drawdown, variance and regime shifts

  • Users who prefer robust behavior over curve-fitted performance

Pricing & Positioning

This EA is intentionally priced at a premium level.

It is not intended to compete with mass-market EAs or promotional products.
If it does not sell, that is acceptable — it exists primarily as a personal trading system.

Final Assessment

This system will not impress everyone.
It will not always trade.
It will not always perform well on every symbol.

But it behaves honestly, consistently, and predictably across market conditions.

That is its edge.

