Trend King EA



Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO

Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits

What is Trend King?

Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile).



It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits, a hybrid trailing system (Donchian + Chandelier), break-even hop, scale-out, session & daily guards, and a lightweight policy layer (“Bandit”) that can switch between sensible trailing/ADX policies automatically.

Key Features

3-EMA Trend Engine (Fast/Mid/Slow) with optional slope check and pullback confirmation

AO Baseline Snap (dual-horizon ATR percentile, smoothing + hysteresis) that adapts: effective EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow) Donchian stop/trail periods ATR TP/SL multipliers optional ADX threshold mapping pullback target switch (Fast → Mid) based on AO percentile

(dual-horizon ATR percentile, smoothing + hysteresis) that adapts: Entry Strictness Auto (AO-driven): loose / normal / true 3-EMA zone touch

(AO-driven): loose / normal / true 3-EMA zone touch Pullback Confirmation Candle (default ON: green for long, red for short)

(default ON: green for long, red for short) Regime Filters : Phase Filter (ADX & ATR slopes + ATR14/ATR50 ratio) Higher-TF ADX gate (configurable TF + threshold) Overstretch guard (blocks exhaustion/news spikes vs ATR14)

: Execution Guards : spread filter (absolute or ATR-relative), session window, Friday cutoff, flip-guard bars, cooldown after trade, code-134 cooldown, max open positions

: spread filter (absolute or ATR-relative), session window, Friday cutoff, flip-guard bars, cooldown after trade, code-134 cooldown, max open positions Risk & Sizing : LotMode 0 = Fixed LotMode 1 = Per Balance Unit LotMode 2 = True Risk % per trade (by stop distance) LotMode 3 = Margin-based (legacy) Margin checks, min free margin %, auto downscale to broker limits

: TP/SL & Trailing : RR-based TP or ATR-based TP ATR-based SL (effective multiplier via AO) Hybrid Trailing : Donchian/ATR, pure Chandelier, or Hybrid (max/min) TrailOnlyAfterR (start trailing after configurable R) Volatility Exit : when ATR14 collapses vs ATR50, push a hard stop (often to BE)

: Break-Even Hop (once) and optional Scale-out

(once) and optional Equity & Daily Guards : Equity guard: reduce risk or block new entries beyond DD thresholds Daily loss guard in R (cumulative R for the day)

: Quality of Life : On-chart P/L label (corner, color, refresh rate) CSV logging (per day or per run, throttling, cleanup) Magic auto-derivation per Symbol/TF (overridable)

:

EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)

Donchian stop & trail periods

ATR TP/SL multipliers

Pullback target switch (Fast→Mid)

Optional ADX threshold mapping

Pairs : Majors & liquid crosses (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)

: Majors & liquid crosses (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD) Timeframes : M5–H1 (M15/M30 are a sweet spot)

: M5–H1 (M15/M30 are a sweet spot) Risk: 0.5–1.0% per trade (LotMode 2) or small fixed lots (0.01–0.05)

Trend/Filter : Fast/Mid/Slow EMA, optional ADX, PhaseFilter, HTF ADX

: Fast/Mid/Slow EMA, optional ADX, PhaseFilter, HTF ADX Pullback & Stops : Mid/Zone touch, Donchian SL baseline, confirm candle

: Mid/Zone touch, Donchian SL baseline, confirm candle Execution : new-bar execution, slippage/spread guards, max concurrent

: new-bar execution, slippage/spread guards, max concurrent Risk : Risk % per trade, per-balance unit, fixed lots, margin checks

: Risk % per trade, per-balance unit, fixed lots, margin checks TP/SL/Trail : RR TP, ATR TP/SL, Donchian/ATR trail, Chandelier/Hybrid, trail-after-R

: RR TP, ATR TP/SL, Donchian/ATR trail, Chandelier/Hybrid, trail-after-R BE/Scale-out : BE hop (pips & R), single scale-out with fraction

: BE hop (pips & R), single scale-out with fraction Session/Day : hours window, Friday cutoff

: hours window, Friday cutoff Equity/Daily : DD thresholds for risk cut/block, daily max loss in R

: DD thresholds for risk cut/block, daily max loss in R AO : dual horizon N, smoothing alpha, hysteresis, baseline version/resnap

: dual horizon N, smoothing alpha, hysteresis, baseline version/resnap CSV/UI: CSV modes & throttling, on-chart P/L settings

Attach to a liquid pair (e.g., EURUSD) on M15 or M30. Keep defaults, set LotMode = 2 and RiskPerTradePct = 0.5–1.0. Optionally enable UseSessionFilter and NoFridayAfter. Run forward for a week and evaluate CSV and on-chart P/L label.

Trend King computeson two horizons, blends them, smooths with alpha and adds a hysteresis band to avoid flip-flop. That singlere-parametrizes the EA around your snapped baselines:This yields a stable, volatility-aware behavior across pairs and timeframes without endless retuning.No martingale, no grid. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading CFDs/FX involves risk.