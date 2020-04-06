Raschke 3 10 und Friends
- Experts
- Frank Paetsch
- Versão: 2.703
- Atualizado: 27 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Raschke & Friends – Multi Asset Expert Advisor (MT4)
A portfolio-driven, regime-aware trading system
Designed for robustness, not perfection
Overview
Raschke & Friends is a multi-module, multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a portfolio mindset rather than single-setup optimization.
It combines several classical trading concepts — Trend, Mean Reversion, Breakout and Inside Bar — but does not attempt to make every module profitable on every symbol.
Instead, the EA focuses on robust interaction, regime awareness and long-term portfolio stability.
This system was developed primarily for the author’s own trading.
Commercial availability is secondary.
Core Design Philosophy (Important)
This EA is not designed to:
-
win every trade
-
avoid drawdowns
-
fit perfectly to historical data
-
look spectacular in short backtests
It is designed to:
-
survive different market regimes
-
behave consistently across symbols
-
avoid structural overfitting
-
scale as a portfolio
-
remain understandable and auditable
Losses are expected.
Inactive periods are expected.
Module underperformance on specific symbols is expected.
Architecture
Trading Modules
The EA consists of four independent modules:
-
Trend (Raschke-style pullback)
-
Momentum + EMA structure
-
ATR-based risk
-
Primary long-term return driver
-
-
Mean Reversion (Bollinger Band based)
-
Counter-trend logic
-
Performs well only in true range conditions
-
Weak or inactive on many symbols by design
-
-
Donchian Breakout
-
Volatility expansion logic
-
Pending-order based
-
Strong in directional and high-volatility phases
-
-
Inside Bar
-
Structure-based continuation
-
Opportunistic, not dominant
-
Often inactive depending on symbol behavior
-
No module is forced to trade.
Regime & Risk Control Layers
The system includes multiple independent control layers:
-
QF-HTF Regime Classifier
Detects higher-timeframe market states (trend, range, chop, breakout-ready)
-
Volatility Gate
Adapts module availability to current ATR regimes
-
Module Priority Manager (MPM)
Prevents module conflicts per bar without limiting long-term trade count
-
Allocator / Module Statistics
Tracks module-specific drawdown and losing streaks
Can block modules dynamically if they degrade
-
Session, Spread and Margin Filters
These layers are deliberately conservative.
They often reduce trade count — intentionally.
Important Clarification: No “Perfect Allocation”
The EA does not try to mathematically optimize module weights or directions at all times.
-
Some symbols favor Trend + Breakout
-
Some symbols barely support Mean Reversion
-
Some market phases reward inactivity
This behavior is intentional and visible already during optimization.
Backtesting Characteristics (What to Expect)
-
Open Prices Only and Every Tick tests produce very similar results
-
This indicates bar-deterministic logic, not tick-dependent tricks
-
Visual Mode may differ slightly due to MT4 tester mechanics
-
No reliance on tick noise or execution artifacts
If Open Prices and Every Tick diverge strongly, the configuration is likely invalid.
What This EA Is NOT
-
Not a “holy grail”
-
Not a signal copier
-
Not a martingale
-
Not optimized for marketing screenshots
-
Not designed for beginners
Intended Use
-
Portfolio trading across multiple symbols
-
Medium to higher timeframes (H1+ recommended)
-
Traders who understand drawdown, variance and regime shifts
-
Users who prefer robust behavior over curve-fitted performance
Pricing & Positioning
This EA is intentionally priced at a premium level.
It is not intended to compete with mass-market EAs or promotional products.
If it does not sell, that is acceptable — it exists primarily as a personal trading system.
Final Assessment
This system will not impress everyone.
It will not always trade.
It will not always perform well on every symbol.
But it behaves honestly, consistently, and predictably across market conditions.
That is its edge.