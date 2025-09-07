CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner

CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner

Overview

The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets.

Key Features

Trend-Aligned Signal Generation

  • Smart Trend Analysis: Only generates signals that align with the dominant market trend
  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Uses higher timeframe analysis to filter low-probability setups
  • Adaptive Signal Direction: Bullish trends = BUY signals only, Bearish trends = SELL signals only, Neutral trends = Both directions allowed

Multi-Symbol Market Scanner

  • 12+ Instrument Support: Monitors EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, XAUUSD, US30, GER40, US100, UK100
  • Real-Time Pattern Detection: Continuously scans for CRT patterns across all configured symbols
  • Broker Symbol Auto-Detection: Automatically adapts to different broker symbol naming conventions

Intelligent Signal Management

  • Stop Loss Cooldown System: Prevents revenge trading with configurable cooldown periods (default: 30 minutes)
  • Maximum Signals Per Symbol: Limits concurrent signals to prevent overexposure (default: 2 per symbol)
  • Signal Persistence Control: Signals can persist for hours or never expire based on configuration
  • Smart Notifications: Rate-limited alerts with quiet mode option

Dual Trading Modes

  • Manual Mode: Generates signals with trade buttons for user execution
  • Automatic Mode: Executes trades automatically with position limits (max 3 concurrent)
  • One-Click Mode Switching: Easy toggle between manual and automatic trading

Advanced Trade Management

  • Breakeven Movement: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven at 50% profit
  • Partial Profit Taking: Moves stop loss to 25% profit at 75% target achievement
  • Individual Lot Sizing: Customizable lot sizes for each symbol
  • Risk-Reward Optimization: Ensures minimum 1.2:1 risk-reward ratios

Professional Dashboard Interface

  • Real-Time Monitoring: Live display of all symbols, patterns, and signals
  • Symbol Advisor Panel: Detailed analysis of selected symbol with trend bias, volatility, and recommendations
  • Performance Tracking: Success rate monitoring and trade statistics
  • Responsive Design: Automatically adapts to different screen sizes

How It Works

CRT Pattern Detection Process:

  1. Stage 1 - Accumulation: Identifies ranging markets with clear support/resistance levels
  2. Stage 2 - Manipulation: Detects liquidity grabs (false breakouts) above/below range
  3. Stage 3 - Distribution: Confirms pattern completion and generates entry signals

Trend Alignment Logic:

  • Uses higher timeframe (H4) moving average and price action analysis
  • Calculates trend strength and direction scores
  • Filters signals that conflict with dominant trend bias
  • Provides flexibility during neutral/ranging market conditions

Signal Scoring System:

  • Evaluates pattern quality, range size, and volatility
  • Considers session timing and volume confirmation
  • Adds bonus points for trend alignment
  • Scores range from 60-100% with 85%+ being high-confidence signals

Configuration Options

Pattern Detection:

  • Minimum/Maximum range size in ATR multiples
  • Breakout sensitivity settings
  • Volume confirmation requirements
  • Pullback ratio for entries (default: 61.8% Fibonacci)

Signal Management:

  • Signal persistence duration (1-24 hours or never expire)
  • Stop loss cooldown period (1-120 minutes)
  • Maximum signals per symbol (1-5)
  • Quiet mode for reduced notifications

Trading Settings:

  • Individual lot sizes for each symbol
  • Maximum automatic trades (1-10)
  • Slippage tolerance
  • Trade management features enable/disable

Notifications:

  • Terminal alerts, push notifications, email alerts
  • Sound notifications for important signals
  • Custom notification frequency controls

Risk Management Features

Built-in Safety Measures:

  • Circuit Breaker: Temporarily halts operations after multiple failures
  • Cooldown Periods: Prevents overtrading after stop losses
  • Position Limits: Controls maximum exposure per symbol and overall
  • Risk-Reward Validation: Warns users of unfavorable trade setups

Trade Protection:

  • Automatic stop loss and take profit placement
  • Dynamic stop loss adjustment as trades progress
  • Real-time profit/loss monitoring
  • Trade management with partial profit securing

Performance & Optimization

Adaptive Features:

  • Session-Based Priority: Prioritizes volatile symbols during active sessions
  • Volatility Adjustment: Adapts parameters based on market conditions
  • Performance Monitoring: Tracks scan times and system efficiency
  • Memory Management: Optimized for continuous 24/7 operation

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: Compatible with all account types
  • Timeframe: Optimized for M15 with H4 trend confirmation
  • Minimum Balance: Recommended $500+ for proper risk management
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation and reliable signal detection

Important Disclaimers

  • Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • No Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee profits and may result in losses.
  • Testing Required: Thoroughly test on demo accounts before live trading.
  • Market Conditions: Performance may vary significantly across different market conditions.
  • Expert Supervision: Requires understanding of market conditions and pattern trading concepts.


Features Included: Pattern detection, signal generation, trade management, performance tracking, and ongoing support for setup and optimization.

This EA represents advanced institutional trading concepts adapted for retail traders. Proper education and risk management are essential for successful implementation.


