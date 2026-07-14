Trendlines with Breaks by LuxAlgo MT5

Introducing Trendlines with Breaks MT5, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically drawing dynamic trendlines on swing highs and lows. This tool is perfect for forex, stocks, and crypto traders looking to capitalize on breakout opportunities with clear visual signals.

By utilizing advanced pivot-based calculations, Trendlines with Breaks MT5 helps users identify potential trend reversals and continuations, allowing for improved entry timing and reduced false signals. Many traders have reported significant enhancements in their win rates by focusing on confirmed breakouts rather than speculative moves.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers that can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated signal-based trading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computation and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, allowing for flexible trading strategies.
  • Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically draws up (green) and down (red) lines connecting pivot highs/lows, providing clear support and resistance visualization.
  • Real-Time Break Signals: Detects price crosses with arrows indicating break events, ensuring timely alerts without repainting when backpaint is disabled.
  • Customizable Inputs: Allows traders to adjust parameters such as swing detection lookback and slope calculation methods to suit individual trading styles.
  • Comprehensive Visualization: Features arrow signals on the chart for immediate identification of trading opportunities.

Experience the power of Trendlines with Breaks MT5, your essential tool for breakout trading strategies in MetaTrader 5.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Trendlines with Breaks MT5, trading indicators, breakout trading, trendlines, forex trading, stock trading, crypto trading, trading tools, technical analysis, trading strategies, automated trading, signal alerts, MetaTrader 5, trading systems, market analysis

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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