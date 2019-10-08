Fast Scalping Minutes

4.8

How To Trade

Execute your trades in 3 Easy Steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Entry Buy in Line color Blue Touch on line color Red.
  • Entry Sell in Line color Blue Touch on line color Green.
  • Success Rate ≥ 80% 100:20 depend your experience and fast your take.
Step 2: Set Stop Loss
  • Stop loss BUY ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Green.
  • Stop loss SELL ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Red.
    Step 3: Set Take Profit same on Stop loss
    • Take profit BUY ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Green.
    • Take profit SELL ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Red.

    Strategy SIMPLE Fast scalping

    The main key in scalping is your mentality.
    requires extensive experience and flying hours to understand from our indicators.

    warning.

    Scalping is not very good for your trading psychology.

    but if you spur up andernalin in trading it's okay.

    You can read about psycologi trade on our blog.


    Reviews 9
    Arjani Nugroho
    18
    Arjani Nugroho 2024.01.24 12:21 
     

    mantap GAN.. support dev lokal... BTW pinjem 100 dulu bosss...

    Kelli Bardley
    217
    Kelli Bardley 2022.08.24 00:52 
     

    I like it because it's really simple to use and it's very accurate. It helps to win many more trades. Thank you for a great indicator.

    RK99
    2797
    RK99 2019.10.30 15:08 
     

    It is great with scalping ranging or side way market. Thanks for the free indicator !!!

