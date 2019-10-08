Fast Scalping Minutes
- Indicators
- Dedy Prasetiyo
- Version: 1.0
How To Trade
Execute your trades in 3 Easy Steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Entry Buy in Line color Blue Touch on line color Red.
- Entry Sell in Line color Blue Touch on line color Green.
- Success Rate ≥ 80% 100:20 depend your experience and fast your take.
- Stop loss BUY ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Green.
- Stop loss SELL ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Red.
- Take profit BUY ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Green.
- Take profit SELL ----> You can not put stoploss with a fixed price, your speed in determining the closing request------>Line color Blue Touch on line color Red.
Strategy SIMPLE Fast scalping
The main key in scalping is your mentality.
requires extensive experience and flying hours to understand from our indicators.
warning.
Scalping is not very good for your trading psychology.
but if you spur up andernalin in trading it's okay.
You can read about psycologi trade on our blog.
