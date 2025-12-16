Super Woodies CCI MT5

Enhance your trading edge with the Super Woodies CCI Indicator MT5, an advanced momentum oscillator inspired by Ken Wood's renowned Woodies CCI system, which gained popularity in the early 2000s among day traders for its dual-CCI approach to spotting cyclical patterns and high-probability setups. Widely favored by forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this indicator leverages the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to detect overbought/oversold conditions, trend continuations, and reversals, with community forums like Forex Factory and TradingView highlighting its effectiveness in reducing false signals—often boosting win rates by 15-25% in momentum-based strategies through clear visual cues like Zero Line Rejects and Trend Line Breaks. Its enduring appeal lies in simplifying complex market dynamics, enabling precise entries during volatile sessions while minimizing emotional trading, making it ideal for scalpers, swing traders, and automated systems seeking robust trend strength confirmation.

The Super Woodies CCI Indicator MT4 displays a white CCI line (default period 100, typical price) for core momentum, a yellow Turbo CCI (TCCI) line as a smoothed LWMA for faster signals, and color-coded histograms: lime green for long trends (CCI >0 for >5 bars), red for short trends (CCI <0 for >5 bars), and blue for flat/no-trend phases. It triggers real-time alerts for mild buy/sell (CCI zero-crosses) and strong buy/sell (trend initiations), with customizable periods and price types to adapt to any timeframe or asset. Benefits include accurate overbought/oversold detection to avoid whipsaws, enhanced trend reversal identification for timely exits, momentum divergence spotting for early breakouts, and EA compatibility via 5 buffers—non-repainting, lightweight, and equipped with pop-up, push, and email notifications for hands-free monitoring in dynamic markets like forex pairs and cryptocurrencies.

Also available for MT5: Super Woodies CCI Indicator MT4

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Dual CCI Lines: White standard CCI (default period 100, typical price) and yellow Turbo CCI (LWMA-smoothed, optional period) for layered momentum analysis, aiding in quick trend strength assessment and divergence detection.
  • Trend Histograms: Lime green long (uptrend >5 bars), red short (downtrend >5 bars), and blue flat for visual clarity on market direction, simplifying reversal and continuation trades.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust CCI_PERIOD (100), TCCI_PERIOD (auto-matches CCI if 0), and CCI_PRICE_TYPE (typical) to fine-tune for volatile assets like forex or steady commodities.
  • Multi-Alert System: Real-time notifications (alerts, push, email—all default enabled) for mild buy/sell (zero-cross) and strong signals (trend starts), ensuring timely entries without constant screen time.
  • Overbought/Oversold Detection: Identifies extreme conditions via CCI levels, reducing false breakouts and enhancing risk management in ranging or trending markets.
  • EA Integration: 5 buffers (CCI, TCCI, long/short/flat histograms) expose data for automated strategies, perfect for backtesting momentum trading systems.
  • Versatile Application: Supports forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities across all timeframes, excelling in scalping for quick reversals or swing trading for sustained trends.
  • User-Friendly Design: Lightweight code for efficient MT4 performance, with optional copyright display and no repainting for reliable historical analysis.
  • High Efficiency: Combines momentum and trend filtering to boost accuracy, ideal for beginners learning CCI patterns or experts optimizing overbought/oversold strategies.

The Super Woodies CCI Indicator MT5 is essential for traders aiming to harness momentum-driven insights, offering a proven framework that sharpens decision-making, filters noise in volatile sessions, and delivers actionable signals for superior profitability in competitive markets.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags super woodies cci indicator mt4 commodity channel index trend reversal overbought oversold momentum trading forex signals breakout detection alerts ea integration technical analysis stocks crypto commodities



