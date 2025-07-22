Lucifer HFT Gold

3.75

 //// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD  ///



Ultra-Fast Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)                    Link of Best Broker for HFT GOLD       https://vtm.pro/QJjeIz

LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets.

This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected to an ECN broker.

Key Features:
- Fully automated scalping system
- Works exclusively on XAUUSD (M1)
- Fast execution and minimal slippage
- 2 premium Set Files included (Normal & Aggressive)
- Includes LUCIFFER PROP edition (for prop firm rules)
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Clean code and stable logic
- Complete PDF setup guide included (VPS setup + EA installation)
- One-time payment, no subscription required

Package Includes:
- LUCIFFER_HFT_GOLD.ex4
- 2 ready-to-use set files
- PDF guide for setup and optimization
- Support via Telegram and Email


Contact for Support:
Telegram: @NXFXrobot  
Email: viva33viva.2022@gmail.com  
Website: www.nxfx.ca

İncelemeler
Sam Sahara
22
Sam Sahara 2025.09.26 15:52 
 

WHY CAN'T THE EA BE INSTALLED ON MT4? WHILE IT CAN BE INSTALLED ON BACKTEST?

Ivan Glukhikh
141
Ivan Glukhikh 2025.08.30 13:34 
 

Very good EA Thanks

patrickdrew
2581
patrickdrew 2025.08.22 06:40 
 

EA seems to be trading very well.

Activates in times of high volatility.

Does anyone have any Max DD information?

I will update.

