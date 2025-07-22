Lucifer HFT Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hossein Davarynejad
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 23 Temmuz 2025
Very good EA Thanks
EA seems to be trading very well.
Activates in times of high volatility.
Does anyone have any Max DD information?
I will update.
WHY CAN'T THE EA BE INSTALLED ON MT4? WHILE IT CAN BE INSTALLED ON BACKTEST?
- すぐに使えるセットファイル2個 - セットアップと最適化のためのPDFガイド - Telegramとメールによるサポート これらの情報はどこにありますか？ 説明が不足してます。
Interesting Idea!
Good expert for demo accounts, how to use it on real accounts It is not clear yet
After I make back test and works on demo account Noticed the following At backrest the ea is works fine and open too many order But at demo in last 3 days it is not open less and takes too many time to open orders And result are not the same for same input Any explanation or advice?
Unfortunately, your expert only works well in backtesting. In real time, you don't lose money, but it doesn't grow as much as in testing either.
Very good EA Thanks
EA seems to be trading very well.
Activates in times of high volatility.
Does anyone have any Max DD information?
I will update.
Gizlilik ve Veri Koruma Politikasını ve MQL5.com Kullanım Şartlarını kabul edersiniz
WHY CAN'T THE EA BE INSTALLED ON MT4? WHILE IT CAN BE INSTALLED ON BACKTEST?