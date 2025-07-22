Lucifer HFT Gold

//// LUCIFFER HFT GOLD ///







LUCIFFER HFT GOLD is a high-frequency trading robot designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is built for speed, precision, and consistency in both calm and volatile markets.





This EA is developed for traders who require stable, real-world performance. LUCIFFER HFT GOLD performs best when used on a low-latency VPS connected to an ECN broker.





Key Features:

- Fully automated scalping system

- Works exclusively on XAUUSD (M1)

- Fast execution and minimal slippage

- 2 premium Set Files included (Normal & Aggressive)

- Includes LUCIFFER PROP edition (for prop firm rules)

- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies

- Clean code and stable logic

- Complete PDF setup guide included (VPS setup + EA installation)

- One-time payment, no subscription required





Package Includes:

- LUCIFFER_HFT_GOLD.ex4

- 2 ready-to-use set files

- PDF guide for setup and optimization

- Support via Telegram and Email









Contact for Support:

Telegram: @NXFXrobot

Email: viva33viva.2022@gmail.com



