Lucifer HFT Prop

5

//// Lucifer HFT Prob  ////



One Shoot Trade  For  ( FTMO and Prob and any challenge )

We used ChatGPT to find the best market entry strategy, supplementing its approach with a filter based on Lucifer technical analysis. There are quite a few trades in the forex market made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands,

Lucifer Strategy Create by ChatGPT.  Strategy  No Martingale  ,  No Grid  ,  No Dangerous Strategy 

All Trade Have Stop Loss  10 pip Always Behind Order  Unlimited Take Profit 

No Need Set File 


This Expert Have 3 Strategy   ST1, ST2, ST3

you Can Active All 3 strategy for all pairs  

  

Best Pairs          EURUSD, USDJPY ,AUDUSD 

All Pairs            NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD  ,GBPUSD


 Time   =  M1








This Scalper need fast VPS   Min Speed  = 10ms

Working on ecn Account All Broker is Not Sensitive to Slippage or Spread                            

Working from 01:00  until 23:00                                                                                              

All Trade Will be Close i More than   20 S  is not Fast Scalper                                            

                                                                                                                                                

                                                                                                                                                  

  

                                                        


Reviews 2
Hiroshimare Nishikawa
371
Hiroshimare Nishikawa 2024.02.14 01:57 
 

昨日はすごく稼いでくれました。

Masoud Seydeshaghi
873
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2024.01.05 15:49 
 

It's ok for account with zero slippage.

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Hiroshimare Nishikawa
371
Hiroshimare Nishikawa 2024.02.14 01:57 
 

昨日はすごく稼いでくれました。

Masoud Seydeshaghi
873
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2024.01.05 15:49 
 

It's ok for account with zero slippage.

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