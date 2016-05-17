CounterTrend Indicators Systems CIS

5


CIS is designed for trading a basket of correlating currencies, as well as single instruments:
  • indicators
    • VSA indicator which draws arrows (does not redraw). Its signals indicate the price reversal on a calm market or decrease of the rise or fall rate during strong movements. Works fine in the flats. As the indicator uses volumes in its calculations, be careful during evenings and night times, when there are very small volumes. It is recommended to be used only on multiple currencies or at least on different timeframes.
    • Divergence indicator, its signals are the rise or fall of the histogram. If the price rises and the histogram falls, it indicates a soon price reversal. Often the histogram highlights only one bar, the higher the column - the greater the divergence. Do not rush with the entries, it is necessary to wait for the right moment. The VSA indicator on M5, M1 and M15 will help with that.
    • Trend indicators: channel, Fibonacci levels, Fibonacci fan (the default period is 240 H4).
  • basket trading
    • When the indicator is attached to the EURUSD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURGBP currency pairs (this is an example, you can use any instrument), the CIS starts collecting the EUR index data and displays it in the window of each currency pair. When the EUR overbought or oversold limit is reached (this threshold can be adjusted in the settings) the indicator starts looking for the entry points for each instrument with the highest probability and marks the with arrows. It is recommended to exit the positions at the same time the opposite side of the index is reached, it also possible to close deals individually using the indicators. All values are passed to the global variables to allow automation of trading. After 5 bars the signals are canceled. The default parameters are set for trading a single instrument, as the strategy tester does not support multi-currency trading. When trading a basket, the position holding time increases, for example, signals on M1 - about 1-3 hours, on M15 - 15-30 hours, etc. It is recommended to use multiple periods. Enable the notifications so that you don't have to sit by the monitor.


Settings

    Indicator Settings

    • Period diver = 9 for «EURUSD || EURGBP» - period of the divergence indicator; for EURUSD, values 11,14,31 can also be used; each pair requires its own period
    • Period counter = 62 - period of the VSA indicator, the greater the value, the more accurate and the rarer the signals; any number can be set, but a too large value may load the CPU; for M1-M15 EURUSD the suitable periods are 61,100,300 but you can choose your own values
    • Filtering signal counter - signal filtering for more accuracy; it is recommended to disable it when using 3 charts.
    • Color - text color.

    Trendlines

    • Period trend line - period for the trend lines.
    • Show Fibo - show the Fibonacci levels.
    • Color Fibo - color of the Fibonacci levels.
    • Size Fibo - width of the Fibonacci lines.
    • Show FibFan - show the Fibonacci fan.
    • Color FibFan - color of the Fibonacci fan.
    • Size FibFan - width of the Fibonacci fan lines.
    • Show Trend - show the trend channel.
    • Color Show Trend - color of the trend channel.
    • Size Show Trend - width of the trend channel.

    Notification Settings

    • Send Notification - send messages using Push-notifications.
    • Notification Index, 0=off - notify about the EURO index line when a level is reached, 0 - disabled.
    • Send Mail - send notification to email when a signal appears.
    • Alert - sound notification.
    • Name sound - name of a sound file
    Basket settings
    • №1 - the name of the instrument with prefixes, etc
    • №2..7 - the name of the instrument
    • filter Index signal - filter signals buy index
    • Size index-signal - filter limit threshold
    • Show HISTOGRAM - display the divergence histogram
    • Color HISTOGRAM - color of the histogram


      Attention!

      • CIS performs calculations in real time and can not recalculate past bars, so it is recommended to set it on a VPS, the past graphic objects may be deleted after a terminal restart.
      • High-quality modeling of quotes is required for testing!
      • CIS can be used not only for intraday trading, but also for long-term periods, such as D1, test and check CIS on different pairs and timeframes, I hope You find it useful.

      Have a successful trading!

      Reviews 3
      Aravind Kolanupaka
      10355
      Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.12 04:34 
       

      Nice indicator!

      Werner
      341
      Werner 2016.05.27 14:01 
       

      Excellent Indicator, High Recommended. Would give 10 Stars !Very Good Support from Gennady ! Changing the Indiciator for your individual Trading Needs.

      Recommended products
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
      Binary Option Signal
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
      HTF Moving Averages Cross mk
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
      Forex Gump
      Andrey Kozak
      2.4 (5)
      Indicators
      Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
      Two Candles to Glory
      Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
      Indicators
      This is a Binary Options signal indicator. Extremely powerful for the 1 min chart. The signals are based on my personal tweak (based on real trial and error & backtested) of the RSI, ADX and Ichimoku and my observation on how price moves. It turns out, 2 candles expiry is the most consistent with this set up. How to use: 1. Wait for arrow signal to show. 2. Place a 2 candle expiry right after the close of the signal candle. So if you are trading a 1 min chart, place an expiry for 2 mins... if yo
      BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
      Eugene Kendrick
      Indicators
      Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
      FREE
      Quantum Smart Signals
      Shaaban Riad
      Indicators
      Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
      FREE
      Price Magnets
      Ivan Simonika
      Indicators
      Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
      Signal From Level
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
      EZZ Zig Zag MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
      Abiroid Quarters Scanner
      Abir Pathak
      Indicators
      This scanner uses Quarters Theory. It finds the nearest quarters to current price. And when price gets close within a few points, then it highlights and sends alerts. Features: Define Major Quarters Distance for every timeframe Option to use: Half Point between majors Quarters between half point and majors Search for nearest quarter point and price Show Highlight and send Alerts Show/Hide Quarter Lines Show/Hide Price and QP Distance Detailed post and Extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/
      Royal Dutch Skunk
      Sayan Vandenhout
      Experts
      ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
      Quantum Balance
      Adolfina Denysenko
      Indicators
      Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
      WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Indicators
      The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
      Performance Analytics FX
      Cesar Jose Perez Beltran
      Indicators
      Performance Analytics 1.4 is an advanced real-time performance-tracking and risk-management indicator designed for traders who work with multiple EAs or simultaneous setups and need accurate, persistent, instance-separated metrics. It displays on-screen key statistics for both the entire account and the current EA, including profits, maximum losses, professional performance metrics, and smart alerts. The indicator visually divides the information into two independent blocks : 1. White Block – Ge
      AMD Exclusive
      Szymon Palczynski
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      AMD Exclusive characterized by high efficiency and can constitute a complete system. Indicator based on Price Action, Statistics and Overbalance. We encourage you to study indicator on its own until you know the tendencies of how it behaves relative to price movement. Indicator automatically optimizes time frame M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and W1 (press the button [O] on the chart). Filter OVB (overbalance) has three modes: Manual [button F on chart]. Semi-automatic [button F on chart]. Automatic [butt
      Forex Beast Indicator
      Elias Mtwenge
      Indicators
      EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicators
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      SuperTrend Alerts
      Libertas LLC
      3 (4)
      Indicators
      SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
      ZhiBiCCI MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      Indicators
      [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
      MA Alignment Scanner
      Benedict Jamora
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
      Reversal Indicator
      Augustine Kamatu
      2.5 (2)
      Indicators
      Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
      FREE
      DualVWAP
      Kourosh Hossein Davallou
      Indicators
      Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
      Magic Trades
      Kamel Zerki
      Indicators
      Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
      Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
      Jianyuan Huang
      Indicators
      Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
      Binary Fx System
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
      MACD Divergence MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      Indicators
      KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
      Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      "Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
      Trend Oscillator mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
      Global Session Zones System MT4
      You Long Guo
      Indicators
      Product Overview Global Session Zones System is a chart indicator designed for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It visualizes the four major global trading sessions (New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney) by drawing session background boxes, key price levels, and a statistical panel. It helps traders identify market volatility and trend strength, providing reliable breakout signals. Core Features Session Visualization : Customizable start/end times and colors for the four major sessions. Technical Anal
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (27)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      Neuro Poseidon MT4
      Daria Rezueva
      4.8 (45)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
      SR Liquidity
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (104)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
      Beast Super Signal
      Florian Zuercher
      4.73 (89)
      Indicators
      Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicators
      Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
      Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
      Genki Andou
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.85 (60)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
      BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
      KT Renko Patterns MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      2.33 (3)
      Indicators
      KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
      IQ FX Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
      PZ Divergence Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
      Finesia Sniper
      Robby Suhendrawan
      Indicators
      Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
      Master Volume profile
      Israr Hussain Shah
      Indicators
      Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      Indicators
      Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.81 (21)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
      Neo Wave PRO
      Nikolay Raykov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      Yohana Parmi
      4.85 (62)
      Indicators
      A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
      AW Candle Patterns MT4
      AW Trading Software Limited
      Indicators
      The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
      Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      Indicators
      Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.67 (12)
      Indicators
      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicators
      CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
      All in One Trade
      Alexey Minkov
      4.5 (28)
      Indicators
      All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
      ECM Channel MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      Indicators
      ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
      Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
      Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
      More from author
      Zoomini
      Gennady Sergienko
      1.56 (16)
      Experts
      Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.48 (125)
      Experts
      Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
      Virtual Trend Assistant
      Gennady Sergienko
      Indicators
      The indicator is an analytical tool incorporating 37 different variations of moving averages developed by authors such as Patrick Mulloy, Mark Jurik, Chris Satchwell, Alan Hull, and others. It provides the capability for historical virtual testing. The indicator can be used on various instruments, including gold, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, currency pairs, and other assets. An integrated visual backtester allows users to simulate virtual trading positions, track results, and visually assess
      FREE
      Franc Pacific
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.09 (34)
      Experts
      Franc Pacific is a CHF scalper that trades between 17 and 22 hours, this watch is the most low-volatility and is well suited for counter-trend scalpers. Intended for EURCHF only. Please note that all strategies of the Franc (CHF) type are poorly reproducible and testing significantly differs from real trading. keep this in mind when calculating risks. Requirements: Currency of account: EURCHF ; Account type: hedging ; Speed of execution (ping): no matter; Minimum deposit:  100 USD; Maximal spr
      FREE
      FutureProfile
      Gennady Sergienko
      Indicators
      Idea The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified? This indicator analyzes historical data at the   same hour of the day   over the past N days and shows: ProbUp   — the probability that after a given number of bars ( HorizonBars ) the price will be higher; ZEdge   — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion. This allows you to understand: “In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.” “The signal is
      FREE
      Filter:
      Aravind Kolanupaka
      10355
      Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.12 04:34 
       

      Nice indicator!

      Werner
      341
      Werner 2016.05.27 14:01 
       

      Excellent Indicator, High Recommended. Would give 10 Stars !Very Good Support from Gennady ! Changing the Indiciator for your individual Trading Needs.

      [Deleted] 2016.05.20 10:14 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reply to review