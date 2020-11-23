Franc Pacific

is a

scalper that trades between 17 and 22 hours, this watch is the most low-volatility and is well suited for counter-trend scalpers.

Intended for EURCHF only.

Please note that all strategies of the Franc (CHF) type are poorly reproducible and testing significantly differs from real trading. keep this in mind when calculating risks.



Requirements:



Settings







Specifications

does not use martingale or lot increase (3/9 stars for safety);

makes an average of 150 transactions per year (6/9 stars for activity);

the average trade has a 5% TP of the daily range, about 150USD/001lot per year (3/9 stars for profitability );

Currency of account:Account type:Speed of execution (ping): no matter;Minimum deposit: 100 USD;Maximal spread:- lot;- risk per position;- take profit in pips;- stop loss;Other settings in the group.





Type

[ Franc ]

Profity

[*** ] Activity

[****** ] Safety

[*** ]

ps.. they say that if the EA is given a good reviews, it launches secret functions.. worth checking out ? it doesn't cost anything. Thanks:)











