Franc Pacific
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 24 January 2021
Intended for EURCHF only.
Please note that all strategies of the Franc (CHF) type are poorly reproducible and testing significantly differs from real trading. keep this in mind when calculating risks.
Currency of account: EURCHF;
Requirements:
Account type: hedging;
Speed of execution (ping): no matter;
Minimum deposit: 100 USD;
Maximal spread: 15;
Settingsfix lot - lot;
risk - risk per position;
take-profit pips - take profit in pips;
stop-loss fix - stop loss;
Other settings in the group.
Specifications
- does not use martingale or lot increase (3/9 stars for safety);
- makes an average of 150 transactions per year (6/9 stars for activity);
- the average trade has a 5% TP of the daily range, about 150USD/001lot per year (3/9 stars for profitability );
|Type
|[ Franc ]
|Profity
|[*** ]
|Activity
|[****** ]
|Safety
|[*** ]
ps.. they say that if the EA is given a good reviews, it launches secret functions.. worth checking out ? it doesn't cost anything. Thanks:)
Bueno , Bueno , buenisimo , Felicitaciones LO PROBE CON 100 DOLARES !!! me sorprendió