Franc Pacific

4.09
Franc Pacific is a CHF scalper that trades between 17 and 22 hours, this watch is the most low-volatility and is well suited for counter-trend scalpers.

Intended for EURCHF only.
Please note that all strategies of the Franc (CHF) type are poorly reproducible and testing significantly differs from real trading. keep this in mind when calculating risks.


Requirements:

Currency of account: EURCHF;
Account type: hedging;
Speed of execution (ping): no matter;
Minimum deposit:  100 USD;
Maximal spread: 15;

Settings

fix lot - lot;
risk - risk per position;
take-profit pips - take profit in pips;
stop-loss fix - stop loss;
Other settings in the group.

 

Specifications

  • does not use martingale or lot increase (3/9 stars for safety);
  • makes an average of 150 transactions per year (6/9 stars for activity);
  • the average trade has a 5% TP of the daily range, about 150USD/001lot per year (3/9 stars for profitability );


Type 
[ Franc ]  
Profity
[***      ]
Activity
[******  ]
Safety
[***      ]

ps.. they say that if the EA is given a good reviews, it launches secret functions.. worth checking out ? it doesn't cost anything. Thanks:)




Reviews 44
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.16 22:35 
 

Bueno , Bueno , buenisimo , Felicitaciones LO PROBE CON 100 DOLARES !!! me sorprendió

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.02 15:59 
 

good

Alejandro David Echandia Ospina
210
Alejandro David Echandia Ospina 2022.11.16 21:20 
 

i like man, this work on real account?

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
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Experts
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Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
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Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
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Virtual Trend Assistant
Gennady Sergienko
Indicators
The indicator is an analytical tool incorporating 37 different variations of moving averages developed by authors such as Patrick Mulloy, Mark Jurik, Chris Satchwell, Alan Hull, and others. It provides the capability for historical virtual testing. The indicator can be used on various instruments, including gold, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, currency pairs, and other assets. An integrated visual backtester allows users to simulate virtual trading positions, track results, and visually assess
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FutureProfile
Gennady Sergienko
Indicators
Idea The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified? This indicator analyzes historical data at the   same hour of the day   over the past N days and shows: ProbUp   — the probability that after a given number of bars ( HorizonBars ) the price will be higher; ZEdge   — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion. This allows you to understand: “In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.” “The signal is
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CounterTrend Indicators Systems CIS
Gennady Sergienko
5 (2)
Indicators
CIS is designed for trading a basket of correlating currencies, as well as single instruments: indicators VSA indicator which draws arrows (does not redraw). Its signals indicate the price reversal on a calm market or decrease of the rise or fall rate during strong movements. Works fine in the flats. As the indicator uses volumes in its calculations, be careful during evenings and night times, when there are very small volumes. It is recommended to be used only on multiple currencies or at lea
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AlexVGol1
38
AlexVGol1 2024.01.24 16:33 
 

Пока сложно сказать спасибо - скачал советник, установил на терминал и он не открывает ни одной сделки ни в тестере, ни на демо счете. Можете ли Вы дать полноценную инструкцию , как установить и запустить советника?

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.16 22:35 
 

Bueno , Bueno , buenisimo , Felicitaciones LO PROBE CON 100 DOLARES !!! me sorprendió

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.02 15:59 
 

good

Alejandro David Echandia Ospina
210
Alejandro David Echandia Ospina 2022.11.16 21:20 
 

i like man, this work on real account?

Gennady Sergienko
19861
Reply from developer Gennady Sergienko 2022.11.18 15:08
Hello, of course.
Chun-Yi Sun
69
Chun-Yi Sun 2022.07.07 09:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennady Sergienko
19861
Reply from developer Gennady Sergienko 2022.07.07 10:02
👍👍👍
CodeBase
44
CodeBase 2022.03.23 11:29 
 

hiem danger for drill ears.

Daniel Hwang
30
Daniel Hwang 2022.02.22 04:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pablo Cash
105
Pablo Cash 2021.07.01 23:12 
 

https://ibb.co/HNMWNzq It does not open operations, it is deactivated but it indicates the signals, but it does not work. What is wrong?

Kayo_696
114
Kayo_696 2021.06.09 07:30 
 

Nice EA. Thanks a lot... great job

Robert Dean Ryan
171
Robert Dean Ryan 2021.06.03 02:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Po Yuan Chen
1829
Po Yuan Chen 2021.05.18 11:33 
 

EA is useless without his online indicators, It will blow up your account. Author does not reply for months!

fader2233
49
fader2233 2021.05.07 00:25 
 

Simply lovely

Denis Klimov
718
Denis Klimov 2021.04.22 15:00 
 

Очень не хватает блока управления сделками в ролл-овер, когда сильные расширения спреда и скольжения способны принести значительные убытки. Тестер такое не смоделирует, а на реальном счете будет периодически давать существенный минус.

Aurel Vasili
131
Aurel Vasili 2021.03.23 11:03 
 

Been using this EA for over 2 weeks on live acc with modified settings and so far so good. Small profits but steady. I will see in time if it continues the same or will get into a huge DD as it opens positions against the trend. Thanks to the owner for sharing.

Dominic Gabriel Isele
1336
Dominic Gabriel Isele 2021.03.02 11:57 
 

Der EA hat eine Grid Strategie, die sehr gefährlich werden kann bei grossen Bewegungen, er hatte mehr als 15 Positionen eröffnet alle im Minus dann habe ich die Kontrolle übernommen um mein Konto zu schützen. Und der Backtest ist nicht zu gebrauchen, zeigt nicht ein bisschen die wirklichkeit. Ich habe den EA raus gemacht, ist zu gefährlich.

Jonathan Bastide
622
Jonathan Bastide 2021.02.28 15:24 
 

Grid EA. high balance, low profits. but free

Huynh Tan Dat
545
Huynh Tan Dat 2021.02.27 14:26 
 

flew my account, be careful!!!

oportunis
137
oportunis 2021.02.22 12:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Naveed Lodhi
25
Naveed Lodhi 2021.02.15 16:21 
 

Not good, doesn't even connect and gives wrong indication even for manual trade.

Pedro Ricardo Carnaval Filho
60
Pedro Ricardo Carnaval Filho 2021.02.15 05:07 
 

Nice EA. Thanks a lot... great job.

123
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