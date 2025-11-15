Blue Onyx Pi MT5

Fully-adjustable multi-layer Fibonacci strategies to suit any risk-appetite and trading styles| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. 

This is MT5 version, click here for Blue Onyx Pi MT4 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

  📈 Real monitoring signal --> (Coming soon)

Intro

BlueOnyx Pi EA ('Onyx') is a next-gen multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe EA base on multi-layer / cross-timeframe Fibonacci indicator. There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. What make Onyx stand out from other EAs on the market is its core advantages:

  • Fully adjustable  say hi to an Expert Advisor that constantly adapt it's parameters to current market context while still give you full-control with many key aspects such as signal selectivity, entry policy, take-profit levels etc. 

  • Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

  • Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and many automated  functionalities at portfolio level which help EA avoid getting into precarious situations.

  • Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start:

 - minimum account balance:  $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed

 - start lot: 0.01

 - symbols: 
    GOLD    : XAUUSD
    FOREX   : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (🙅‍♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)
    INDICES : GER40NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------

      Essential features

      Some of key features:

      • 🔆(Unique to Onyx): ability to define any Fibo levels for entry signal to your liking.

      • ✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

      • ✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

      • ✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

      • ✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches.  (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request)

      • ✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

      • ✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products) 

      • ✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

      • ... and many more

      With Onyx, never again you have to:

      • ❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )  
      • ❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with Onyx, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).
      • ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.
      • ❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition
      • ❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

        ----------------------------------------------------------------------

        Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323

        please contact me or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support

        Optimized set files for FX and Gold are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these
        file with you.




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