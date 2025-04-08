Blue Marlin Break Out

The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 14 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 10,000, if you don't have this balance, I suggest you to use a CENT account. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.The EA's Strategy
The Strategy
  • This Expert Advisor uses a simple built-in Breakout indicator where you can set the number of bars by which it will generate signals;
  • Once you have profitable pending positions it will be pending for the time you define by input in minutes for long and short trades if you decide to use this functionality;
  • It is also provided by Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  • You may define the time you do not want the EA to trade on each day of the week. This way, you may avoid the impact news release time and avoid false signals;
  • You may avoid high spread values by defining by input the maximum spread value allowed for trading operations.

General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value.
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value.
  • Lots volume to trade: defines the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit (disabled if = 0): sets martingale volume limit. Set to Zero to disable;
  • Close profitable long orders after N minutes: defines time in mininutes to close all profitalble long orders after N minutes;
  • Close profitable long orders after N minutes: Closes all profitalble long orders after N minutes;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;

Indicator's Inputs

Number of Bars to verify the highest and lowest asset quotation (Shift): defines the number of bars the indicator will checks for the limits breakout.


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Stanislav Tomilov
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Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Ayush V Jain
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
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Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
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