Nasdaq American Session Strategy
- Experts
- Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Nasdaq Opening Range Expert Advisor MT5
Nasdaq Opening Range Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the Nasdaq 100 (US100) during the New York session using an opening range breakout and pullback-based approach.
The Expert Advisor focuses on capturing directional price movements generated by the increased volatility at the start of the U.S. market session. All trade execution and risk management processes are handled automatically.
Core Strategy
- Opening Range detection during the New York session
- Breakout and pullback logic aligned with short-term trend direction
- Volatility-based filters using ATR
- Momentum confirmation using RSI
Key Features
- Fully automated trade execution
- Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Risk management based on fixed lot size or percentage risk
- Session-based trading using broker server time
- Built-in filters to avoid low-volatility market conditions
Customizable Parameters
- New York session start and end time
- Risk per trade or fixed lot size
- ATR multipliers for Stop Loss and Take Profit
- RSI and volatility filter settings
Recommended Usage
- Symbol: US100 / Nasdaq 100
- Timeframes: M5 – M15
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Demo testing recommended before live use
Important Notice:
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.