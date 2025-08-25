Nasdaq American Session Strategy

Nasdaq Opening Range Expert Advisor MT5

Nasdaq Opening Range Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the Nasdaq 100 (US100) during the New York session using an opening range breakout and pullback-based approach.

The Expert Advisor focuses on capturing directional price movements generated by the increased volatility at the start of the U.S. market session. All trade execution and risk management processes are handled automatically.

Core Strategy

Opening Range detection during the New York session

Breakout and pullback logic aligned with short-term trend direction

Volatility-based filters using ATR

Momentum confirmation using RSI

Key Features

Fully automated trade execution

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Risk management based on fixed lot size or percentage risk

Session-based trading using broker server time

Built-in filters to avoid low-volatility market conditions

Customizable Parameters

New York session start and end time

Risk per trade or fixed lot size

ATR multipliers for Stop Loss and Take Profit

RSI and volatility filter settings

Recommended Usage

Symbol: US100 / Nasdaq 100

US100 / Nasdaq 100 Timeframes: M5 – M15

M5 – M15 Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Demo testing recommended before live use

Important Notice:

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.