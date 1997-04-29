Forex Game the Backtesting Tool

This is a very simple backtesting tool.

It starts from the most old chart in the past chart.

It has 0.2pips spread, and you can do averaging 10 times.

You can set the size of bars and the time frame as a parameter.

You can't change the time frame during the backtest.

These are the functions of buttons.

------------------------------------------------------------

Resume/Pause: Auto scroll stop and resume.

Next bar: Showing candle sticks one by one.

Speed1,2,3: The speed of auto scroll.

Skip: skipping the chart for a while.

Start/End: Starting and stopping the backtesting.

Buy: Opening 1 buy position.

Sell: Opening 1 sell position.

Close: Closing all positions.

------------------------------------------------------------

It shows the result on the left top area of the chart as points (winning count: losing count).





